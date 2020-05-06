Consumers urged to buy Tasmanian products and services

coronavirus,

A website to allow Tasmanian businesses to advertise their products for free has been launched. State Growth Minister Michael Ferguson in Parliament on Tuesday said the website would allow businesses to promote themselves to Tasmanian consumers and those abroad as they struggled through the coronavirus pandemic. The initiative is a partnership between the government Brand Tasmania, and the Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Brand Tasmania chief executive Todd Babiak said the state’s brand needed to be used to relaunch Tasmania’s economy during the pandemic recovery period. “We can create demand for our products by telling the stories of our creators and producers with clarity and power,” he said. TCCI chief executive Michael Bailey said the website made it easier to support Tasmanian businesses online. “There’s been a boom in online sales during the lockdown,” he said. “Best of all, it’s free for businesses to sign up to the website and list products for sale.” The website address is www.buysomethingtasmanian.com.au.

