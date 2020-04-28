Contactless Dining Will be Massive, And This is How Paytm Wants The New Reality to Look Like

In the post-COVID world, when we can actually go to a restaurant to have a nice meal with friends and family, there are chances that you will be part of a new reality called Contactless Dining. What this means is that when you arrive at a restaurant, you will probably have a Contactless Valet system which reduces your interaction with a human being. You will walk up to the restaurant, but probably not have a human being usher you in. There will probably not be a human server to take your order—you will have to do it through an app on your phone. We are still finetuning this reality, and it is work in progress. But digital payments giant Paytm has already thrown its hat into the ring. The company has built what it calls ‘Contactless In-store Ordering’ for restaurants and eateries.

What Paytm intends to do is generate a unique QR code for partner restaurants and eateries, which will be prominently displayed at these establishments. A user can open their Paytm app, scan the QR code, browse the menu option and place the order instantly. The idea behind contactless dining is to avoid touching a menu card, for instance, and also reduce interactions with fellow human beings. The digital payments giant says that payments will also be online itself, with Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, net-banking, and cards all supported. The live order updates will also be available on the Paytm app.

“In the first phase, we are in the process of onboarding over a lakh restaurant which will help them to ensure social distancing amidst COVID-19 fears. This, in turn, will also enhance the restaurant’s efficiency and trust for the customers to recover their business while reducing cost overheads,” says Paytm in an official statement.

Paytm says that every restaurant that joins the platform will get their own store page on the Paytm app, with focus on the contactless dining options in place at their establishment. This will also allow them to promote special offers and discounts, as well as be able to customize offers for specific users based on their previous dining history.