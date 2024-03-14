Continuing Care Risk Retention Group: Celebrating Our 20th Year!

Continuing Care Risk Retention Group (Continuing Care RRG) and Magnolia LTC Management Services are celebrating a milestone anniversary.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Continuing Care Risk Retention Group and Magnolia LTC Management Services Celebrate 20 Years of Meeting the Insurance Needs of the long term care Industry.

This year marks a significant milestone for Continuing Care Risk Retention Group and Magnolia LTC Management Services as they celebrate their 20th anniversary. As leaders in the industry, they have been providing comprehensive insurance solutions to the long term care (LTC) industry for two decades.

Founded in 2003, Continuing Care RRG is one of the oldest and most well-established long term care RRGs in the country. Continuing Care RRG was established to meet the unique insurance needs of the LTC industry, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care facilities. With a focus on providing quality coverage and risk management services, they have become a trusted partner for LTC facilities across the United States. Their partnership with Magnolia LTC Management Services, a program manager specializing in the LTC industry, since inception, has further strengthened their ability to provide tailored, sophisticated insurance solutions.

Over the past 20 years, Continuing Care RRG and Magnolia LTC Management Services have continuously adapted to the changing landscape of the LTC industry. They have navigated through challenging up and down markets, including COVID, and have emerged as leaders in providing innovative insurance solutions. Their commitment to understanding the specific needs of LTC facilities has allowed them to develop creative comprehensive coverage options, with higher and lower coverage limits, including deductible options, that address the unique risks faced by these facilities.

Most notably, Continuing Care RRG is known for their Claims Paid policies –the only company in the LTC industry to offer this type of coverage –as well as Claims Made. Because Claims Paid policies require nuanced understanding of the client’s facility and the care provided, sophisticated underwriting, and knowledge of the overall risk landscape in long term care, few companies are able to meet the high level of expertise required to write these policies. In addition, Claims Paid policies may be substantially lower cost than Claims Made.

As they celebrate their 20th anniversary, Continuing Care RRG and Magnolia LTC Management Services remain dedicated to meeting the evolving insurance needs of the LTC industry. They continue to provide personalized and responsive services to their clients, ensuring that they have the necessary coverage to protect their facilities and residents. With their combined expertise and experience, they look forward to continuing to serve as leaders in the LTC insurance industry for many more years to come.

Continuing Care RRG and Magnolia LTC Management Services are proud to celebrate this major milestone. For more information about their services, please visit their websites at www.ccrrg.com and www.magnolialtc.com.

CONTACT: Steve Ottenbrite, CIC

707-571-7430 | sottenbrite@magnolialtc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuing-care-risk-retention-group-celebrating-our-20th-year-302089686.html

SOURCE Continuing Care Risk Retention Group

