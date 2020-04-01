Continuing Education through Online Courses – Sharp Eye

Between social distancing and self-quarantine – daily routines, access to friends, hobbies and work have been up-ended. We are trying to see this as the unexpected gift of time at home. The challenge is to use this odd time wisely.

Online course offerings from college curriculums are widely available and most include a semester of lectures. We now have the time to follow our interests in depth. If you choose a course, tell your friends and family. You might ignite a ‘virtual’ study group. If you can project from your digital device to your TV, you can ‘take’ your course on a bigger screen.

Free College Classes Online

You can create a free account at edX and choose among a large number of free courses. There are currently 3,097 free courses available, many of which are ‘self-paced’. If you complete a course, you can pay a fee (usually $49) to get a certificate. edX

Here is the edX story,

edX is the trusted platform for education and learning. Founded by Harvard and MIT, edX is home to more than 20 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world and industry-leading companies. As a global nonprofit, edX is transforming traditional education, removing the barriers of cost, location and access. Fulfilling the demand for people to learn on their own terms, edX is reimagining the possibilities of education, providing the highest-quality, stackable learning experiences including the groundbreaking MicroMasters® programs. Supporting learners at every stage, whether entering the job market, changing fields, seeking a promotion or exploring new interests, edX delivers courses for curious minds on topics ranging from data and computer science to leadership and communications. edX is where you go to learn.

Harvard offers 56 free, online courses which you can begin immediately and view at your own pace. For some, if you complete the course and pay $99, you will receive a certificate from Harvard. There are many more offered on their website for an enrollment fee. Browse and choose between coding, economics, neuroscience, classical music, Shakespeare – or study the chemical basis for haute cuisine. Harvard Free Online Courses.

Insider tips:

First Nights is an initiation into the first performances of great classical music. It is a popular course at Harvard.

Justice is one of the most popular undergraduate courses at Harvard – at it is timely today, asking “What is the right thing to do?” 12 Lectures, Justice

Stanford offers online courses, some for free and others for a fee.

Yale offers courses which can be downloaded as video or audio. They are free, but do not offer the option of a certificate. Inspire your inner bulldog! Yale Open Courses

Rethink Education

Academic Earth was launched on the premise that everyone deserves access to a world-class education. In 2009, we built the first collection of free online college courses from the world’s top universities. The world of open education has exploded since then, so today our curated lists of online courses are hand selected by our staff to show you the very best offerings by subject area. We also make sure there is something for everyone: whether you want to explore a new topic or advance in your current field.



Academic Earth posts free classes from a broad range of Universities and offers ‘filters’ to help you find classes. Once you have chosen, Academic Earth ‘sends’ you directly to the institution offering the class.

Udemy is focused on skill and career building courses. Udemy is good for someone who wants to go through the course at their own pace. Some are free, most charge a fee. There is currently a sale and some courses charge as little as $10.99. Udemy.

Coursera requires you to set up a free account which entitles you to take free online courses from top colleges. There are more selections and degree certificates offered with CourseraPlus for $399/year. Coursera classes are taught on a schedule and you need to sign in to them when they are offered.

See ASE article on MasterClass for lifelong Learners – Learn from famous, accomplished people – online and on demand. Each course is made up of 24 video lessons which are 25+ minutes long. The one-week free trial is particularly attractive if you’re at home with the gift of time. Masterclass charges for its courses.

See ASE’s article on Khan Academy‘s free learning videos in many subjects.