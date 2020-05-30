Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans backs protest against vaccines and 5G towers

Celebrity chef Pete Evans has thrown his support behind a controversial protest against 5G and mandatory vaccination.

The former MKR judge shared poster for the ‘peaceful protest walk’ to Facebook on Saturday morning.

‘Wish I could join you all today. These are happening around Australia. Please film it for your record,’ he wrote.

Evans signed off his message with the hashtags ‘united we stand’ and ‘I do not consent’.

Evans was released from his contract at Channel 7 following a spate of controversial and often dangerous statements – mostly relating to coronavirus conspiracy theories.

Evans, who has also shared misleading information about immunisation, has insisted he is not an ‘anti-vaxxer’ but ‘pro-choice’.

Vaccinations are a simple, safe and effective way of protecting people against harmful diseases before they come into contact with them, the Australian Government says.

The jabs protect individuals and others in the community, by reducing the spread of preventable diseases.

The protest Evans posted about encouraged demonstrators to meet at Hyde Park in Sydney at 12pm on Saturday.

The protesters were told ‘join in’ if they were ‘concerned’ about a list of issues which included the ‘erosion’ of human rights, the government’s COVIDSafe app and media corruption.

WHAT ARE THEY PROTESTING ABOUT? ‘Erosion’ of human and democratic rights

Government mobile tracking app

Mandatory vaccines

5G

Media corruption

Health care/medical options

Right to work

Economic repercussions of COVID-19 policies

‘Toxic environment’

The demonstration was also about the ‘draconian shutdown’ of the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

The government introduced a range of social distancing measures to successfully control the spread of COVID-19.

‘Rally decorum. Be calm. The coordinators will lead peaceful chants,’ the protest event description reads.

‘Wear or pin your signs to your clothing and keep your hands free.’

Video footage from the event showed hundreds of demonstrators gathered in close proximity.

‘Our body, our choice. Australia still has a voice,’ the protesters chanted as they walked slowly through the park.

The vision showed a handful of police officers walk along with the crowd.

A man played his guitar while trudging along and sang ‘I don’t consent, United Nations.’

The demonstrators also held onto signs, some reading ‘freedom is our birth right’ and ‘my body my choice’.

The protest goes against the NSW Government’s COVID-19 restrictions which currently allow groups of 10 to gather in public.

Protesters claiming the COVID-19 pandemic was a ‘scam’ gathered at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on Saturday, and carried signs declaring they were against vaccines and 5G technology.

Their placards stated ‘5G = communism’, ‘COVID 1984’ and ‘our ignorance is their strength’.

They booed police – clad in gloves and face masks – who warned the crowd they were breaching social-distancing rules designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, police said those found in breach of COVID-19 directions faced fines of $1652 each.

Similar protests were planned for Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart.

When asked about the protests, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said ‘there’s no message that can get through to people who have no belief in science’.

‘There’s probably no reaching them,’ he earlier told reporters.

Evans, who has also shared misleading information about immunisation, has insisted he is not an 'anti-vaxxer' but 'pro-choice' (pictured with wife Nicola)

Anti-vaxxers spread false and dangerous theories, such as vaccines cause autism, based on a completely discredited 1998 medical report that saw the author struck from the medical register.

Before vaccination campaigns in the 1960s and 1970s, diseases such as tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough killed thousands of children, whereas today in Australia, dying from one of these is extremely rare.

Health authorities have warned that not immunising children threatens the public’s ‘herd immunity’ against disease.

‘Immunisation is a safe and effective way to protect you and your children from harmful, contagious diseases. It also safeguards the health of other people, now and for future generations,’ the Australian government’s health department says.

‘Before vaccination campaigns in the 1960s and 1970s, diseases like tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough killed thousands of children. Today, it is extremely rare to die from these diseases in Australia.’