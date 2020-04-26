Controversial virus app now live

The government is asking people to consider the health and safety of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff on the frontline of the coronavirus fight and download the new contact tracing app to support them.

The privacy protections for the new COVIDSafe app will include making it illegal to force anyone to hand over data from the app even if you have downloaded it and tested positive.

It’s voluntary to download the app.

But if you do contract COVID-19 you will then be asked whether or not you consent to the data being shared.

It will be illegal to compel anyone to hand over that data, even if they contract coronavirus. Police and courts will be banned from being able to access data from the app.

After 21 days, the data from each day will be permanently deleted.

You will need to provide a name, which can be a pseudonym, and an age range.

But the data is supposed to be encrypted and sit on your mobile phone unless you give permission for it to be shared.

Data that is shared is supposed to stay on a server in Australia, never leave the country, and be inaccessible to anyone but health authorities.

This means police should not be able to access the data.

At the moment, anyone who contracts COVID is the subject of aggressive contact tracing.

The majority of cases in Australia to date have a known link with a COVID patient or someone returning from overseas.

But there are still around 500 cases where no source has been found.

The COVIDSafe app aims to provide more information about those cases and tracking known.

Australia’s new COVIDSafe app is now available to download on the Google Play store and iOS app store, with registrations opening from 6pm this evening.

The new tracking app will use Bluetooth “handshakes” to record any contact with another user who downloaded the app that comes within 1.5 metres or 15 minutes proximity.

iPhone users will have to keep the app running on their phone in order for it to be effective.

Experts say while the app will work if your iPhone is locked, if you have too many apps on the go it may not pick up every contact because of the ways iOS suspends apps that aren’t in the foreground.

Updates are expected in the next few weeks to address these issues.