Controversy spins around ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant appearing on show twice

Contestant Tony Harrison made a second appearance on Wheel of Fortune, Monday night. Even though contestants are allowed to compete only one time on the show, the software project manager from Valencia, California got a second chance, and he won big.

“If Tony looks familiar– this is Tony Harrison, who’s been here before,” said host Pat Sajak while introducing the contestants. “We had a little production issue, and in the interests of fairness, we brought Tony back.”

Pat did not elaborate on what the “production issue” was. Tony did respond to a viewer’s inquiry on Twitter, writing, “I really don’t know the answer…but the show was great about staying in touch and letting me know that it was just a matter of time.”

While the traditional adage is “third times a charm,” Tony proved that it is actually the second time! He put on a dominant performance, solving almost every puzzle and landing on all the right wedges.

Tony finished the game with $93,831 in cash and prizes, including a fancy trip to Barbados. And while many fans were impressed by Tony’s win, several wondered why he got to make a second appearance.

This Tony guy on Wheel Of Fortune might be the best player I’ve ever seen — Jason LaJoie (@LaJoie24) April 6, 2020

Just call him Tony the Terminator. I’ve seen #WheelOfFortune dominance, but wow!! Good for him taking advantage of a second chance at a once in a lifetime opportunity! — Hulser (@_Hulser) April 6, 2020

I’ve never been on Wheel of Fortune once but Tony gets to be on it twice… — Whit (@whitl24) April 6, 2020

Does anyone know what kind of production issue happened the first time that Tony was on #WheelOfFortune that caused him to be invited back. #JustCurious — Rightisright(MAGA fan) (@Rightisright20) April 6, 2020

This guy Tony was an absolute tour de force on Wheel of Fortune tonight. Had a false start blip on the second puzzle and got locked out from solving, then absolutely dominated. A virtuoso performance. — James Brandenburg (@j_brandenburg22) April 6, 2020

Wheel of Fortune airs weekdays, visit the show site for local listings of time and channel.

