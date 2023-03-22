Contruent Adds Industry Veteran to Board of Directors During Time of Rapid Growth and Innovation in Construction Tech

NAPERVILLE, Ill., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Contruent, the premier capital project management software solution for large construction projects, announced the addition of Norbert Orth to the Board of Directors.

Norbert is an experienced c-level executive in construction tech, having led numerous software companies through rapid growth and innovation, including Viewpoint where he partnered with Bain Capital culminating in a $1.2 billion acquisition by Trimble in July 2018.

“M33 and I are thrilled to welcome Norbert to our Board,” said Ryan Kubacki, Contruent CEO and Board Member. “Norbert’s proven track record as a construction software executive will provide invaluable experience as we poise for continued growth on a massive scale.”

Norbert joins as Contruent completes an active first year as part of the M33 Growth portfolio. In the past 12 months, Contruent has launched an innovative new SaaS offering, grown sales over 50%, added new leadership team members from Oracle, Google and Microsoft, and rebranded to Contruent, from former name ARES PRISM.

“The construction industry continues to further embrace digitization, presenting significant opportunities for strategic and financial investors,” said Norbert. “Ryan and M33 have put together a world class team, innovative technology, and an inspiring vision to empower the stakeholders in the world’s largest construction projects to build with precision and speed. I’m looking forward to working with Ryan and the Contruent team on this journey.”

About Contruent

Contruent is the premier capital project management software solution that empowers owners and EPCs to build large construction projects with precision and speed. Contruent is faster to deliver across the project lifecycle because it integrates cost and scheduling and comes project-ready out-of-the-box with 25 years of best practices built in. The result is higher accuracy, speed, and cost efficiency. Founded in 1994 as ARES PRISM and renamed with the launch of an innovative SaaS platform, Contruent operates in 26 countries and is now headquartered in Naperville, IL. Join the movement of meeting on-time and on-budget expectations by visiting www.contruent.com .

