Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexual battery by restraint in LA

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been hit with another sexual assault charge, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced today.

The disgraced movie producer was charged with sexual battery by restraint, stemming from an allegation that he assaulted a woman at the Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010.

The felony charge has been added to a Los Angeles case that alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in 2013.

Weinstein, 68, was convicted in February of rape and sexual assault in New York and is serving a 23-year prison sentence. It is unknown when he will be transported to face the charges in Los Angeles.

The latest charge comes a day after DailyMail.com revealed Weinstein had beaten coronavirus after testing positive for Covid-19 in mid-March at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York.

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was hit today with another sexual assault charge. The disgraced movie producer was charged with sexual battery by restraint, stemming from an allegation that he assaulted a woman at the Beverly Hills hotel on May 11, 2010. Pictured: Weinstein a few days after the alleged assault on May 15, 2010 in Cannes, France

The charge has been added to a Los Angeles case that alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents in 2013. Pictured: The most recent allegation against Weinstein allegedly took place at the Beverly Hills hotel

The most recent victim was initially interviewed by detectives as a corroborating witness but recently provided details showing her alleged assault occurred within the 10-year statute of limitations.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said in a statement: ‘We are continuing to build and strengthen our case.

‘As we gather corroborating evidence, we have reached out to other possible sexual assault victims.

‘If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed.’

Los Angeles prosecutors said they are declining to prosecute two other cases involving Weinstein because the women did not want to testify against him.

A spokesman for Weinstein did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment. He has continually stated his innocence.

In January, Weinstein was charged in LA with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint concerning two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Weinstein and his then wife Georgina Chapman arriving at the Oscars on February 24, 2013. Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel on February 18, 2013 and raped a woman after pushing his way inside her room. The next evening, he is accused of sexually assaulting another woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills

Weinstein was convicted of raping ex-actress Jessica Mann (left) in 2013 and of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi (right) in 2006

Weinstein allegedly went to a hotel on February 18, 2013 and raped a woman after pushing his way inside her room.

The next evening, he is accused of sexually assaulting another woman at a hotel suite in Beverly Hills.

The alleged attacks in Los Angeles County came days before the Hollywood studio boss was photographed on the Oscars red carpet on February 24 with his fashion designer wife, Georgina Chapman, who was pregnant at the time.

At the 2013 Academy Awards, Weinstein had several major contenders, including Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained and The Master.

It is unknown when Weinstein will be transported to face the charges in Los Angeles.

Last month, he was carted off to prison after he was sentenced to 23 years in the landmark #MeToo case.

He received 20 years on the criminal sex act charge for forcibly performing oral sex on production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006. He was sentenced to three years for third degree rape for a 2013 attack on Jessica Mann.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Thursday that Weinstein survived his bout with coronavirus, overcoming a fever and cough, and had been released from his 14-day quarantine

He had been placed in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in mid-March at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo (pictured). He’s being held in the prison’s residential mental health unit, where he remains on suicide watch, a prison official said

HARVEY WEINSTEIN’S AILING HEALTH From the start, Weinstein’s use of a walker to get in and out of court each day at his trial raised questions about his health. He left court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue Hospital, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. Weinstein later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his sentencing, he returned with more chest pains. In addition to the heart issues, Weinstein’s lawyers have said he was also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Thursday that Weinstein survived his bout with coronavirus, overcoming a fever and cough, and had been released from his 14-day quarantine.

He had been placed in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 in mid-March at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York.

He’s being held in the prison’s residential mental health unit, where he remains on suicide watch, a prison official said on Thursday.

A source close to the disgraced movie mogul said he’s surprised Weinstein survived, given his age and poor health. The 68-year old suffers from high blood pressure, heart problems, severe diabetes and a spine condition.

‘We lost contact with him and were unable to get in touch with him after he tested positive because he was placed in isolation and under quarantine,’ the source told DailyMail.com.

‘He had a fever and cough. The man is in poor health normally speaking, and has multiple pre-existing conditions. Honestly, I was very concerned.

‘I can’t believe he made it through this. I was definitely thinking this would be the end of him.’

Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno has suggested that he will now die in prison, saying after his sentencing that he ‘won’t see the light of day.’

Twitter users reacted to Weinstein’s coronavirus result, questioning how he was able to get the test so quickly.