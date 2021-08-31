Cook meals from anywhere with this portable solar-powered oven

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Up your camping culinary game with the GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven for only $116 as of Aug. 27 — that’s a 16% savings.

Not all of us were blessed with wilderness skills. In fact, there’s a good chance you don’t know how to start a fire or fend for yourself in the woods when the going gets rough. But it’s all good. That’s why things like the GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven were invented.

Perfect for camping, hiking, beaching, or even tailgating, this portable solar-powered oven lets you bake, roast, steam, and boil from virtually anywhere. It weighs just two pounds, so it won’t weigh you down on your adventures. And when you start to get hungry, it can whip up a meal in about 20 to 30 minutes.

It’s built with a glass vacuum tube, a stainless steel cooking tray, and an EVA frame. The vacuum tube converts 80 percent of the sun’s rays to heat, allowing the inside temperature to reach up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. It’ll even work on cloudy days when you need a reliable meal on the go. As long as you can see a shadow, you can cook. And when you’re finished cooking, it zips up into a durable EVA foam hardshell case.

Since it can be used to boil as well, you can have clean water anywhere you go. Or you can use it for a morning cup of joe or a refreshing cup of tea. It’ll fit up to 13.5 ounces of practically any type of food or liquid you can imagine — from chicken and fish to veggies and eggs.

Pack up the GoSun Go® Portable Solar Oven for your next hiking excursion, camping adventure, or a trip to the beach and you’ll never be without a reliable meal. No kindling or wilderness skills are required.

Regularly $139, you can save 16% and snag this portable solar-powered oven on sale for just $116 for a limited time. Plus, if you spend $50 or more, you’ll even get a $10 credit added to your account within 14 days to spend on other lifestyle gadgets.