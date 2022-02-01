CoPilot AI adds data scientist and business analytics professor Dr. Qingchen Wang to advisory board

VANCOUVER, Bc., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CoPilot AI, the AI-powered sales enablement company, today announced Dr. Qingchen Wang as the newest advisory board member to bolster the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) solution.

Dr. Wang’s expertise adds to the recent string of highlights at CoPilot AI. Along with 30% headcount growth in the last year, the company was recognized by Deloitte as a Company to Watch in 2021, while their customers built over three million new LinkedIn connections using the CoPilot AI prospecting dashboard.

“We’re doubling down on our AI strategy at CoPilot AI, and I’m really excited to have Dr. Wang join us,” says Henry Bee, co-founder and CEO of CoPilot AI. “Dr. Wang brings extensive experience in data, analytics, and AI, and is a strong addition to our team.”

Dr. Wang will be revamping an AI engine trained on over 12 million conversation threads doubling every 8 months, helping the platform establish a growing competitive advantage over competitors.

Dr. Qingchen Wang is Assistant Professor of Business Analytics, The University of Hong Kong and a Kaggle.com grandmaster (top 130 out of 2 million). He previously worked on predictive analytics competitions hosted by companies such as Facebook, Yelp, Expedia, Airbnb and more.

“I’m excited to be a part of this team because CoPilot AI already has the breadth and depth of excellent data, says Dr. Wang. He adds, “there’s huge potential for us to apply AI in an impactful way to sales enablement.”

Dr. Qingchen Wang is also a Lead Machine Learning Scientist at Turing.com (which recently reached unicorn status after raising $87 million for their Series D round) and co-founder of Ophelos. He holds a Ph.D. in Data Science from the University of Amsterdam.

With the economy becoming increasingly digital and sales professionals having the ability to reach millions of people in seconds, AI is more critical than ever before. It means prospecting to the right audience, using the right channels to get in front of them, and saving hundreds of hours in manual work.

About CoPilot AI

CoPilot AI enables over 2,000 professionals to efficiently diversify their growth strategy. Their prospecting platform has connected customers with over three million prospects in 2021 with an average response rate of 30%. Cut through the market noise and reach your audience directly with our leading AI technology and outreach strategies. Learn more at http://www.copilotai.com.

