Cops arrest man after videos emerge of man beating elderly patients at a senior care home

Detroit police have made an arrest after disturbing videos surfaced appearing to show a black man beating white elderly patients to a pulp at a senior care home.

Shocking video footage emerged on social media Thursday showing the young man repeatedly punching elderly victims as they lay defenseless in their beds.

In one video, which seems to have been filmed by the abuser, the man calmly faces the camera and then appears to lay multiple punches on the face of an elderly man lying face down on the bed.

The victim tries in vain to shield his head from the rain of punches before he tries to get up.

The abuser then grabs him by the neck and pulls him off the bed.

He then turns the camera round to show the injuries he has caused to his victim, with blood seen streaming down the old man’s face.

The aggressor is then heard saying: ‘This b**ch-a** n**r wouldn’t get off my bed.’

A separate horrific video was also posted on social media appearing to show the same man abusing another elderly victim.

In the footage the suspect holds his fist in front of the camera and then launches the attack on the elderly victim who is lying in bed.

Detroit Police Department confirmed Thursday afternoon they had arrested someone over the incident which they said took place at a ‘senior home’.

‘Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention,’ the police department said in a tweet.

‘The Detroit Police Department is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again.’

The authorities have not named the suspect or the location of the incident.

It is also not clear if the abuser was a staff member at a senior home, as has been claimed on social media.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Detroit Police Department for comment.

Comments on social media initially said the incident took place at a psychiatric hospital but both the hospital and the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services have denied this.

‘A social media post was saying that this occurred at one our department’s state psychiatric hospitals, but that was incorrect,’ Michigan Department of Health & Human Services told DailyMail.com over email.

In the second video the same man appears to repeatedly punch another elderly victim