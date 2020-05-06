Cops arrest Texas bar owner and six armed supporters as she tries to reopen her establishment

Texas police have arrested a bar owner and six armed men who were protesting lockdown orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cops were called to Big Daddy Zane’s Bar in West Odessa Monday evening after owner Gabrielle Ellison, 47, re-opened the establishment, violating laws put into place by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Upon arrival, cops were met by a group of men who said they were there to support and defend Ellison as she opened the premises back up. Six of the men were wearing armor and were armed with guns.

According to OA Online, the men belong to a group named Open Texas. Members travels around the state ‘with weapons’ and try to help businesses reopen their doors’.

Outside Ellison’s bar on Monday, police became involved in a standoff with the armed protesters.

Dramatic photos taken outside the venue show local sheriff’s pointing their weapons at the armed protesters as they order them to put their hands into the air.

Ellison was arrested and charged with Violations of Emergency Management Plan Class B. She was released on a $500 bond.

The six armed men were all taken into custody and charged with Places Weapons Prohibited. It is unlawful to carry any firearm in a bar in Texas, either openly or concealed. They are each being held on a $5,000 bond.

An Open Texas member was also arrested and charged with Interference with Public Duty.

In a phone interview with OA Online, Ellison stated she wanted to reopen as her employees are struggling and she has been paying them with no help from the Paycheck Protection Program.

‘I think some rights were taken away from us which one of them was like a right to survive. We have to survive and I think those rights were stripped from us,’ she stated.

Some of the Open Texas protesters traveled to Odessa from Dallas – a five hour drive away.

Ellison (center) met members of Open Texas in the days prior to her arrest on Monday. She is pictured with them earlier this month

Over the weekend, Gov. Greg Abbot allowed a partial reopening of business in Texas, with stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls all allowed to open up at 25 percent capacity.

Gov Abbot was initially reluctant to allow any other businesses to recommence trade until May 18.

However, the governor has bowed to public pressure, and is allowing public pools, barbershops, hairdressers and nail salons to re-open this Friday,

It is unclear when bars will be able to re-commence trade.

There are more than 33,369 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas, with more than 900 reported deaths.