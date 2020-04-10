Cops issue almost $50,000 worth of coronavirus fines in just ONE DAY

More than $70,000 worth of fines have been handed out by police in just 24 hours to social-distancing rule-breakers.

New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys confirmed on Friday that almost 50 residents across the state had been slapped with the $1,000 infringements.

Queensland Police revealed they handed out 18 fines of $1,334 to residents who failed to follow COVID-19 directions during the same time period.

Police in Western Australia and Victoria have also been ordered to issue on-the-spot fines to people ignoring social distancing, with photos emerging of packed beaches on Good Friday.

Despite the COVIDIOTS, many Australians have followed the Australian Government’s orders to stay at home and exercise social distancing by staying 1.5 metres from others.

NSW Police ssued almost $50,000 worth of coronavirus fines in 24 hours. Pictured: Police patrol outside the Sydney Fish Market on Good Friday

Surfers hit the waves at Bells Beach in Torquay, Victoria, Friday. Australians have been advised to holiday at home over the Easter break

Mr Worboys said while most people in NSW were following the rules, it was disappointing to issue almost $50,000 worth of fines.

‘Here we are at the start of Easter. Right around this state, police are reporting that there’s a good deal of consideration and compliance with those requests around not travelling, social distancing,’ he said on Friday.

‘But it’s also disappointing, in the same time, to say that in the last 24 hours nearly 50 people have been issued infringement notices for $1,000.

‘Those people who just failed to get the severity of the situation that we face in these last few months and days.’

The latest fines came as NSW recorded an additional 49 coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s tally to 2,822.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, NSW Police said eight people had been charged under the Public Health Act and 45 Penalty Infringement Notices were issued.

A 23-year-old man was spotted by police in the middle of a road in Canley Vale, in Sydney’s south-west, at about 10pm on Thursday.

He asked police officers for a lighter and was told to get off the road. When police asked why he wasn’t staying home during the COVID-19 crisis, the man said he was ‘bored’.

The man was then allegedly aggressive towards the officers and was eventually taken to Fairfield Police Station, where he was charged.

The latest fines in NSW include a brawl in a unit, a group of people drinking alcohol at a shopping mall and a teenager smoking and drinking in a park.

Police were called to a unit on Chamberlain Street in Campbelltown, Sydney’s western suburbs, at about 10pm on Wednesday, following reports of a fight.

Pictured: Boats are anchored off Port Beach in Perth on Good Friday

A group of people appear to break social distancing rules as they wait outside a KFC store in Miranda, in Sydney’s south, on Friday

There were eight people inside the unit and seven did not live at the address.

Three men – aged 22, 20 and 19 – were fined after police realised they were previously cautioned when officers were called to the same unit on Thursday April 2.

On Thursday at 1pm, police fined a 34-year-old man who was on a train near Dapto, south of Sydney.

The man, who was travelling without a ticket, said he was going for a swim but he did not have swimming gear.

Four men were also slapped with the $1,000 fines after police were called to a shopping mall in Mt Druitt at 2pm, following reports a group gathered to drink alcohol.

Police were conducting patrols in Gordon, Sydney’s Upper North Shore, when they saw seven young people smoking and drinking at a park.

A 15-year-old girl, who had already received two previous warnings for breaching the Public Health Act, was slapped with the $1,000 fine.

The rest of the group were cautioned and ordered to go home.

NSW Police said they have issued 28 Court Attendance Notices and 245 since March 17.

Residents across Australia are urged to stay at home over the Easter holidays

QLD Police said on Friday 18 COVID-19 infringement notices were issued overnight after officers intercepted a number of vehicles allegedly conducting burnouts at an industrial area in Loganholme.

‘The road was cordoned off and police took up with at least ten cars that had been performing burnouts,’ a statement said.

‘Queenslanders are reminded that blatant disregard for the Chief Health Officer’s directives will not be tolerated, and police will continue to ensure compliance over the Easter long weekend.

‘Particularly around self-isolation, mass gatherings, borders, non-essential business activity and private residence gatherings.’

WA Police complimented beachgoers who hit the waves on Good Friday.

‘The overwhelming majority of people attending the beaches were consciously following the advice about maintaining appropriate distances,’ they said in a statement.

‘This was helped by the many members of the community who obviously decided to stay at home and not overwhelm the beaches.

‘Those people made it possible for the beaches to remain open and we thank them.’

Police patrol Cottesloe Beach in Perth as residents hit the beach for the first day of the Easter long weekend

A trio sit together at Cottesloe Beach in Perth on Friday. Beaches remain open in Western Australia but the government has warned they could be shut if beachgoers don’t adhere to social distancing rules

NSW residents are legally obliged to stay at home unless they have a ‘reasonable excuse’.

This includes travelling to work or school, buying food or other essentials, exercise and medical reasons.

From Friday, residents who cough or spit on health workers, police, pharmacists, paramedics or other public officials during the COVID-19 health crisis can be fined $5,000.

‘This is a substantial fine,’ Mr Worboys said.

‘It’s something that the police can write on the spot and hand to a person, and it should be something that is not taken lightly.

‘And I have no doubt that, over the coming days, we will have to issue some of these fines.’

Shoppers adhere to social distancing rules as they line up to enter Sydney Fish Market on Friday

People are given hand sanitiser and have their temperatures checked before entering the Sydney Fish Market on Friday

There were 6,204 confirmed coronavirus cases across Australia on Friday

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN AUSTRALIA: 6,204 New South Wales: 2,822 Victoria: 1,241 Queensland: 965 South Australia: 428 Western Australia: 506 Australian Capital Territory: 103 Tasmania: 111 Northern Territory: 28 TOTAL CASES: 6,204 RECOVERED: 3,136 DEAD: 54

Health Services Union state secretary Gerard Hayes said NSW would not tolerate residents spitting on health workers.

‘If anybody out there thinks it’s funny, thinks it’s of some kind of right of passage to either spit at a health worker or cough on them to make them feel vulnerable, you’re a coward,’ he said.

‘And that’s all you are. This society, New South Wales, won’t tolerate it. The union movement

‘This Government is working very hard, and we’re gonna work hand in glove with them to make sure the people of New South Wales are safe.’

During Friday’s press conference, Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed NSW’s 22nd coronavirus fatality.

The 69-year-old man died in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle after catching the virus locally, possibly during travel to Queensland.

‘I just want to say, on behalf of all of the community of New South Wales, and on behalf of the Government and all involved, our sincerest sympathies are with your family,’ Mr Hazzard said.

‘It won’t be an easy time for the family of that 69-year-old, as it hasn’t been with the previous 21 people.’

Of NSW’s COVID-19 cases, 211 are in hospital including 29 patients in intensive care. Some 23 are being ventilated and another is having their blood mechanically oxygenated via the ECMO system.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said testing clinics remain open over the Easter break, with the state now processing more than 4000 tests a day.

Friday is the sixth successive day NSW has recorded fewer than 100 cases. The state’s highest daily count was 212 on March 27.

There are 6,204 confirmed cases of coronavirus across Australia and 54 people have died.