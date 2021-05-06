Coral Dev Board I/O Programming Using Python



Price: $2.99

(as of May 06,2021 15:22:05 UTC – Details)





This book is designed for everyone who wants to learn I/O programming on Coral Dev Board. All implementation programs are using Python with approaching step-by-step. The following is a highlight of book content:

* Preparing Coral Dev Board Environment

* GPIO Programming

* UART Programming

* PWM Programming

* SPI Programming

* I2C Programming

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

