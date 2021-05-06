fbpx
Amazon Digital Products
May 6, 2021

Coral Dev Board I/O Programming Using Python


Price: $2.99
(as of May 06,2021 15:22:05 UTC – Details)


This book is designed for everyone who wants to learn I/O programming on Coral Dev Board. All implementation programs are using Python with approaching step-by-step. The following is a highlight of book content:
* Preparing Coral Dev Board Environment
* GPIO Programming
* UART Programming
* PWM Programming
* SPI Programming
* I2C Programming

Jimmys Post
0
Tags :

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Newsletter

Subscribe Now