Amazon Digital Products
Coral Dev Board I/O Programming Using Python
Price: $2.99
(as of May 06,2021 15:22:05 UTC – Details)
This book is designed for everyone who wants to learn I/O programming on Coral Dev Board. All implementation programs are using Python with approaching step-by-step. The following is a highlight of book content:
* Preparing Coral Dev Board Environment
* GPIO Programming
* UART Programming
* PWM Programming
* SPI Programming
* I2C Programming
* Preparing Coral Dev Board Environment
* GPIO Programming
* UART Programming
* PWM Programming
* SPI Programming
* I2C Programming
Jimmys Post
0
Tags :