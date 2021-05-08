Corel PaintShop Pro 2020 – Photo Editing and Graphic Design Software [PC Disc][Old Version]



Price: $79.99 - $64.99

(as of May 08,2021 04:08:37 UTC – Details)





Developed by like-minded users, trusted by professional photographers, PaintShop Pro 2020 delivers a powerful, all-in-one photo editing and graphic design experience. Choose from multiple workspaces and tool sets, perfect for any level of expertise, and all types of workflows. Whether you’re a professional photographer or new to photo editing, you can easily select and customize your desktop according to your needs. With user-inspired features, you can edit, retouch, and enhance photos with ease, all with creative design power that exceeds expectations. Experience the remarkable performance and speed of PaintShop Pro 2020, the photo editor you’ll be proud to own and use.

Choose and customize your workspace to suit your photo editing needs and style

Pro level photo editing with high precision depth of field, selection, and cloning tools; save time with faster text editing and scripts

Powerful raw image editing is at your fingertips in PaintShop Pro’s RAW Lab, including before and after preview options

Built in algorithms to fix, crop, straighten or correct any image with a few simple clicks





