Corel PaintShop Pro 2021 | Photo Editing & Graphic Design Software | AI Powered Features [PC Disc]



Discover a world full of creative possibilities that will bring your photography and graphic designs to life with PaintShop Pro 2021. Experience a comprehensive, user-inspired toolset that allows you to easily edit, enhance, and correct photos with exclusive features powered by artificial intelligence. Complete your picture-perfect story with a range of graphic design tools to paint or incorporate text, then draw and build composites with multiple layers and masks. The photo capabilities are endless with a full scope of features built for all skill levels and designed with multiple workspaces. From hobbyists to photographers, graphic designers to creative consumers, and businesses of all sizes, PaintShop Pro 2021 will help you achieve your creative vision. Make it Brilliant. Make it PaintShop Pro.

Innovative photo tools and features: Select, correct, and adjust your photos; upsample, denoise and remove artifacts with AI; work with RAW image files; create HDR photos; batch process and more

Inspiring graphic design tools: Intuitive text, brushes, patterns, drawing and painting tools, powerful selection tools, layers and masks, hundreds of creative filters, effects and built-in templates

Customizable workspace: Work more efficiently by choosing a unique workspace, such as a one-click Photography interface ideal for beginners; then customize further to suit your needs and style

Seamless support: Import/export a variety of file formats including PSD; get support for 64-bit third-party plugins, brushes, and graphics tablets; additional insight from in-product learning





