Achieve outstanding results with CorelCAD 2021, an affordable collection of powerful 2D drafting and 3D design tools, purpose-built for architecture, engineering, construction (AEC) and manufacturing professionals who demand precision. Turn visualization into realization on Windows and macOS, thanks to native .DWG file support for efficient collaboration and .STL support for productive 3D publishing. Produce high quality technical designs quicker with time-saving workflow enhancements from how you create linear and circular patterns to how you work with dynamic blocks. Quickly compare CAD files, visualize multiple options for a project, better comprehend changes made by collaborators, and more, with the new Drawing Compare tool. For smart, cost-effective computer-aided design, choose CorelCAD 2021.

