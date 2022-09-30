Coretek's Security Program Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Coretek announced today that A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, has reviewed Coretek’s information security management program, controls, IT Security policies, and procedures and has certified the program to the ISO27001:2013 standard.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Coretek announced today that A-LIGN, an independent, third-party auditor, has reviewed Coretek’s information security management program, controls, IT Security policies, and procedures and has certified the program to the ISO27001:2013 standard.

“Coretek’s security program has complied with the ISO 27001 and other standards for many years—taking the next step to externally certify the program provides our customers even more confidence and trust in our program. We continue to evolve with the needs of organizations and the industry and will add more industry certifications and accreditations in the future.” —Brian Herr, Chief Security Officer

A-LIGN is an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to perform ISMS 27001 certifications. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an information security management system (ISMS) standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

ISO27001 is vital to the industry. It provides the measure by which an organization’s information security management system is audited in concert with internationally accepted standards. An independent and accredited auditor conducts the audit. This level of accreditation and a high set of standards provides customers with a high level of confidence in the quality of the audit of the Coretek ISMS.

Compliance with this internationally recognized standard confirms that Coretek’s information security management program is comprehensive and follows leading best practices.

About Coretek

Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world’s most complex business challenges with the cloud. Learn more at https://coretek.com

