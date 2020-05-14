Corey Feldman on his song for Corey Haim: ‘Telling him that it’s OK to let it go, wherever he is’

Corey Feldman recently scored his first top 20 hit with “U R Free,” the theme song to his controversial and explosive documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys, an exposé about the sexual abuse that he, his dear friend and frequent co-star Corey Haim, and countless other child actors have allegedly endured in the Hollywood system. “U R Free” just cracked the top 20 of Billboard’s Adult Contemporary Chart, which Feldman says is “poetic justice,” because the song is part of a larger promise he made to Haim before the actor’s death.

“It’s really for all survivors of any type of abuse, in saying, ‘You don’t have to live in it anymore. You can be free of it and let it go,’” Feldman tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume. “And I think doing this film is a big part of that for me — letting it go for myself and telling him that it’s OK to let it go, wherever he is. It’s about moving on and being free from the bondage of abuse.”

Feldman explains that he made his vow to Haim right after they wrapped the second season of their A&E reality show, The Two Coreys. The two had been feuding, and Feldman, in a gesture of “tough love,” had decided that he and Haim should take a break from their friendship for a year while Haim focused on his sobriety and recovery. The actors went out for a farewell dinner, accompanied by Feldman’s then-wife and Haim’s mother, then slipped away for a final private conversation.

“We went upstairs and went into the bathroom and had this long talk, and he brought up his rape,” Feldman recalls. “He said, ‘If anything should happen to me, dude, you’re going to have to tell my story one day.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not going to tell your story. That’s your job. You’re here. Go ahead and do it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, man, I can’t do it, dude. I’m not strong enough. … And he’ll kill me. If I end up dying, then I need you to promise me that you’ll do it.’”

Corey Feldman and Corey Haim pictured at “The Two Coreys” Premiere Party in Hollywood, California, July 27, 2007. © Digital / MediaPunch. /IPX More

Haim passed away in 2010, and Feldman has been on a mission ever since – one that that has culminated in (My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys. “They didn’t want me to call it that,” Feldman says of the documentary’s blunt and shocking title. “Even on the Goonies reunion, they edited the title out and they only would let me say ‘(My) Truth,’ because they’ve got to keep it PG. I respect that, but at the same time we shouldn’t be afraid of it, because if we can’t even say the damn word, how are we going to admit that it happens to victims every day?”

In the documentary, Feldman names Charlie Sheen, who co-starred with Haim in Lucas when Haim was 13, as Haim’s rapist. (Feldman also claims that he was sexually assaulted himself by talent agents Marty Weiss and Alphy Hoffman and actor Jon Grissom; all three have denied the accusations.) So, when Haim said he feared that his assailant would “kill” him if he came forward, was he in fact speaking about Sheen? “I would say that’s what he was referring to,” Feldman answers softly.

Sheen has steadfastly and repeatedly denied Feldman’s “sick, twisted, and outlandish allegations,” as has Haim’s mother, Judy. “Well, I think it was a pretty funny retort, because he said, ‘Consider the source,’” said Feldman of Sheen’s attempts to discredit him. “Like, let’s look at our lineage here, dude. I’ve gotten, a few humanitarian awards. I’m not the greatest superhero in the world, but what have you done for anybody? Do you spend your time doing charity? Do you spend your time lending your voice for something? Do you have a cause you care about? Show us who you are, before you go throwing spades.”

Feldman has actually been speaking out about child abuse in the film and TV industry for over 25 years, and has found himself discredited and dismissed every step of the way — even after the #MeToo movement and Harvey Weinstein scandal opened the public’s eyes to the predatory treatment of women in Hollywood. “Everybody knows the story. That’s not the issue. The issue is people don’t want to believe it’s as big and bad and ugly as it truly is,” he says. “That’s why we’ve started what we’re calling the #KidsToo movement. And there’s a reason for that, because kids should have been first. That’s the truth of it. I started sounding the alarm to this all the way back in 1993, when I started talking to the police and doing interviews, mentioning to People magazine that I had been molested, that I had sexual assault in my childhood. And then I got even louder.”