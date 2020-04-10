Corey Gamble: Caught Cheating on Kris Jenner?!?!?



Following an emotional episode on which Kourtney Kardashian quit the show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians returned on Thursday night with a focus on a different cast member.



And the end of a different sort of relationship.



Could this be it for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble?



“Someone just saw Corey Gamble at the [Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel] with a redhead,” family friend Malika Haqq told Khloe after getting a phone call from a pal.



“They rode the elevator together to the 14th floor,” Haqq added.



Khloe therefore figured she had no choice but to go to the hotel to confront Gamble.



“We’re going to bust his ass,” she said.



Determined to expose Jenner’s long-time boyfriend, Haqq was totally stunned that it had come down to this.



“I think what’s shocking for me, I look at Corey and Kris and I’m like, they’re in a great spot,” she said on air to Khloe. “I feel like your mom is so happy now.”



Jenner and Gamble started dating way back in fall of 2014 — just one year after Kris and then-husband Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than two decades of marriage.



“If this is true, I’ll obviously slice off Corey’s little ding-a-ling,” Khloe said in a confessional, adding of the infidelity possibility:



“And of course, I would be really sad for my mom, but I think everyone should know what’s happening sooner than later.”



Khloe, sadly, knows all about cheating, considering she was victimized by it on more than one occasion back when she dated Tristan Thompson.



When she and Haqq arrived at the hotel, they headed straight to Gamble’s room… catching him very much off-guard. And embarrassed.



“We had a meeting down here we wanted to say hi,” Khloe lied as she tried to push past Gamble into the room.



“This ain’t the time,” replied Gamble, reluctantly letting them in. “Ya’ll don’t want to be filming.”



And why not?



Kardashian and Haqq learned the answer as soon as they saw a woman, in a wig and lingerie, on the bed inside the room.



“It’s your mom,” said Haqq, laughing.



“What are you doing here?” Kris asked, apparently not having read the script that outlined this exact scenario prior to shooting the episode.



“What are you wearing?” Kardashian shot back in shock. “I actually am so grossed out. I don’t want to know what you’re doing. Ew!”



She’s desperately trying to get her bone on is the answer, of course.



Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET) on E!



And it’s not in any way fake or phony and situations such as the one above are totally organic and not remotely planned out ahead of time by producers, okay???



For shame for thinking otherwise, you guys.



For. Shame.