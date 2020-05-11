Corey La Barrie, Popular YouTube Personality, Dies in Car Crash; Ink Master Star Arrested for Murder



Corey La Barrie, a rising star in the YouTube community with over 700,000 subscribers, was killed in a car crash on Sunday, May 10.



He was 25 years old.



The social media personality’s mother and brother confirmed the awful news separate Instagram posts, stating that Corey was the victim of a drunk-driving accident, which took place on his 25th birthday.



On Monday afternoon, his brother Jarrad La Barrie wrote the following:



“This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving.”



The story actually gets weirder from there, however.



According to TMZ, this allegedly drunk driver has been identified as Ink Masters star Daniel Silva — and he has since been booked for murder.



Police tell this celebrity gossip outlet that first-responders were called out to the scene of an accident in Los Angeles Sunday night.



Once there, they found two men in a McLaren sports car … that had crashed into a street sign and tree while out for a drive.



La Barrie, who was reportedly in the passenger’s seat, took the brunt of the hit and was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.



Silva was allegedly behind the wheel and was also transported to the hospital, possibly for a broken hip.



Witnesses told authorities that both men were at a party earlier in the evening in celebration of La Barrie’s birthday and that Silva was drinking at the gathering.



Further details regarding the accident are unknowon at this time.



Added La Barrie’s brother in his announcement of the tragedy:



This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you.



i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f–king much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.



In the wake of this incident, many friends and acquaintances of the YouTube star have expressed their condolences to the La Barrie family on social media, including Rebecca Blackand Ethan Dolan of the Dolan Twins.



Moreover, some of the stars of the YouTube program Reality House spoke out about the honor of getting to know Corey La Barrie.



For example, Ryan Abe wrote on Twitter:



“From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our late night heart to hearts, I will never forget you.



“I know your saying was ‘under appreciated,’ but you are and always will be so f–king loved.”



We’ll update this story with more news as it breaks.



May Corey La Barrie rest in peace.