Corona cases in India state wise: Over 2,500 positive cases in India; 62 deaths | India News – Times of India

Here is a look at all the latest updates on the outbreak of coronavirus in India and around the world —

Delhi reports 91 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours

NSA to be slapped against persons who attack policemen enforcing lockdown in UP

No risk of transmission during cremation of COVID-19 victims: WB health dept

World virus toll breaks 50,000

SC notice to govt over payment of wages to migrants

Fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan, curfew imposed in two areas

PM Modi asks citizens to light diyas, candles to fight the ‘darkness of coronavirus’

Disappointed as no financial package announced: Chidambaram on PM’s address

World Bank approves $1 billion emergency funds for India to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Nearly 65% of 544 new all-India cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat’s event in city

Common, staggered lockdown exit plan needed, says PM Modi

Post lockdown, international passenger flights to India to be okayed on country-by-country basis

MHA asks states to make people aware of penal provisions

China to observe April 4 as mourning day for coronavirus victims

US toll crosses 1000-a-day for first time

Confirmed coronavirus cases top one million globally