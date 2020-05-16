Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd threatens to quit his iconic David Platt role

Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd has threatened to quit the soap if the writers stop giving him interesting storylines.

The actor, 32, has played David Platt for 20 years but said he would be willing to walk away from the ITV show.

The soap star has been involved in a number of the show’s biggest plots over the years, including the recent shocking rape storyline.

But Jack said he could walk away from the show if he gets bored.

He told the Daily Star: ‘If something came up that was too good an opportunity to turn down, or if they stopped writing good stories for me, then I probably would leave.

‘But at the minute they like having me there and I like being there.’

Jack has only two other acting credits to his name other than the soap which made him a household name.

It comes as Coronation Street is reportedly set to resume filming in early June after production was halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources have confirmed bosses have put together a plan for the cast to return to set next month and film with the use of clever camera angles to ensure stars are adhering to social distancing.

It comes just days after MailOnline confirmed Corrie bosses have put together a ‘return-to-production protocol’ after filming was suspended to follow COVID-19 regulations.

A soap insider said: ‘Production is starting up again in June. Emmerdale is being used as the benchmark for safety guidelines as they have a lot of space and it’s the perfect location to put the social distancing measures into practice.

‘Everyone will be adhering to social ­distancing and scenes will be filmed with smaller groups.

‘The teams will be able to film in certain ways which will minimise distancing. The scripting teams are working on creating storylines with fewer characters.’

Both Coronation Street and Emmerdale scaled back their weekly episodes in a bid to ration those that had already been filmed, with both now airing just three shows a week.

There were concerns that both may run out of episodes before filming could resume, with ITV confirming Emmerdale would remain on air until the end of May, and Coronation Street the end of June.