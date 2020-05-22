Coronation Street star Sam Aston announces he’s expecting his first child with wife Briony… a year after tying the knot
Coronation Street star Sam Aston has announced he’s expecting his first child with his wife Briony.
The soap star confirmed the exciting news to OK! saying: ‘We’re so happy!’
Sam, 26, tied the knot with Briony last year, two years after the couple announced their engagement.
