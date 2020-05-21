Coronation Street’s Colson Smith looks almost unrecognisable as he displays his epic weight loss

He stunned fans earlier this month when he unveiled his staggering transformation on social media.

And Colson Smith once again showcased his epic weight loss as he shared a new snap on Instagram stories on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old actor, who plays Craig Tinker in the ITV soap, looked almost unrecognisable from his former self as he posed in a grey tracksuit for the mirror selfie.

Looking good: Colson Smith once again showcased his epic weight loss as he shared a new snap on Instagram stories on Wednesday

Alongside the snap, the lyrics ‘Konvict music’ from Akon’s hit I Wanna Love You played over the top as he made light of his casual grey attire.

The star looked a shadow of his former self after he overhauled his fitness regime last year after a nasty bout of food poisoning from a dodgy prawn made him shed one-and-a-half stone.

The actor also shared an earlier snap of himself following yet another energetic run in the sunshine.

Colson revealed to fans earlier this month that he’d taken up running in a bid to keep off the pounds, stunning fans with an epic weight loss snap as he did so.

Transformation: The 21-year-old actor, who plays Craig Tinker in the ITV soap, looked almost unrecognisable from his former self as he posed in a grey tracksuit for the mirror selfie (pictured in January)

In the photo, a sweaty Colson beamed for the camera in sports gear after going on a run.

He captioned the photo: ‘Bank Holiday run done. Feet up & some family time while staying at home now! Have a good un folks.(sic)’.

He also asked his fans for some isolation workout inspiration, writing on one social media snap: ‘Everyday = A Joggers day. Isolation inspiration – Talk to me Gram!

‘I wanna hear what all of yous are doing while socially distancing. Tell me your new positive goals and hobbies in this weird time?!’

He also shared another running pic and wrote: ‘Home workout number 57364 ✔️✔️What are you guys upto??.’

Keeping fit: The actor also shared an earlier snap of himself following yet another energetic run in the sunshine

Fans soon flooded the comment section of his latest snaps. One wrote: ‘looking super fit’, while another follower added: ‘looking great!’.

A third Corrie fan chimed: ‘You look amazing, all the hard work is paying off xx’.

Colson previously revealed he lost one and a half stone in December after he got food poisoning while holidaying in Thailand.

Speaking on his podcast Sofa Cinema Club – which he hosts with co-stars Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price, Colson said: ‘I was in Ko Lanta.

Wow: Colson revealed to fans earlier this month that he’d taken up running in a bid to keep off the pounds, stunning fans with an epic weight loss snap as he did so

Amazing: The Coronation Street star overhauled his fitness regime last year after a nasty bout of food poisoning (picture right in 2018)

‘I was sat on the beach and the waiter came over and was like, “What would you like?” And I said, “I’ll have the prawns to start please.”

‘I had avoided seafood [on Ben’s advice] but I was sat on the beach and I was like, “How can you not have seafood on the beach?”

‘Well, anyway. I’m not doing that again. I’ve lost about a stone and a half.’

Colson said he was only able to eat to a banana and three slices of toast in the week after eating the dodgy prawns.

Since then, the star has littered his Instagram with pictures of him in sports gear and has of course adopted a much healthier eating plan than just eating toast.