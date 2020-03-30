Coronavirus: 6 who attended Nizamuddin congregation die of Covid-19 | India News – Times of India

#COVID19 has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from 13th to 15th March at Markaz i… https://t.co/nnu4qJWLdS — ANI (@ANI) 1585589970000

HYDERABAD: Six people from Telangana who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15 died due to novel coronavirus, the state government said on Monday.“Coronavirus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi,” according to an official release. “Among those who attended were some persons from Telangana.”

Two of the six died at the Gandhi Hospital, one each in two private hospitals, and one each in Nizamabad and Gadwal towns, the statement said, without mentioning the time of their deaths.