Coronavirus and a tale of two fish farmers

Huon Aquaculture has been thumped by the coronavirus-driven closure of restaurants, while Tassal says it sees “early positive trends”. The big Tasmanian salmon farmers released contrasting statements on Wednesday, with Huon pulling its earnings guidance after a slump in wholesale sales and Tassal eyeing opportunities in home cooking replacing eating out at restaurants and such. “Long-term impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and on consumer behaviour are still unknown,” Tassal said in a presentation for investors. “However, early indications are showing some trends, trends which are positive to Tassal.” It said people wanted to trust what they were eating and supporting Australian-made produce would be important to customers. “Consumers are being forced to spend more time at home and cooking meals that they have normally enjoyed at restaurants,” it said. It said demand for easy to cook meals would increase and online delivery would become the new norm. “People that have been late to adapt to online shopping and online media (necessity now due to COVID-19) will reduce their anxiety and increase their confidence on incorporating online technology into their new lives going forward,” it said. It said demand from fish shops was holding, but food service businesses such as pubs, clubs and restaurants had been disrupted. Huon Aquaculture said the lockdown had virtually closed Australia’s food services sector, especially through closure of restaurants, clubs and the food catering industry more generally. “While sales through retail channels have been strong, due to its high exposure to the food service channel, Huon has experienced a significant drop in sales in its wholesale market during April,” it said in a market update. “Access to export markets has also been interrupted since late March due to the disruption to international air freight services.” Huon said it had slowed harvesting until conditions started to normalise. It said the uncertainty about the trading outlook stemming from the ongoing impact of coronavirus disruptions in Australia and globally meant it would withdraw its annual earnings guidance.

