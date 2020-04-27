Coronavirus Australia live blog: Aussies have to change behaviour ‘permanently’

Australians will have to permanently change their behaviour even as restrictions to deal with coronavirus are eased.

As some states move to start lifting restrictions on daily life, Australia’s chief medical officer says people must continue keeping their distance from others, washing hands frequently and giving up social niceties like handshakes. “Even if we release restrictions in the future, people need to change the way they interact permanently. Permanently,” Brendan Murphy told reporters on Monday.

Australia has now recorded over 6720 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3004 in New South Wales, 1350 in Victoria, 1033 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 549 in Western Australia, 214 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory. A total of 83 deaths have been recorded nationally.