Coronavirus Australia live coverage:

Victorian students will return to face-to-face learning in term two, the premier has confirmed.

Premier Daniel Andrews says the state government is close to finalising a plan to see students back in the classroom before the end of June. “We’re very close. There are details that have to be settled about the nature of that staggered return,” he told ABC’s Q&A program, refusing to provide a specific return date. Victoria is the only state or territory that is yet to set a date on a return to classes but the premier defended his cautious approach.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

Australia has recorded 6942 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1494 in Victoria, 1045 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 552 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia’s death toll is at 97.

Follow our live, rolling coverage below.

Originally published as Students to return to Vic classrooms soon