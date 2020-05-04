Coronavirus Australia live coverage:

Tasmania’s total coronavirus tally has remained unchanged for the fourth day in a row after no new cases were recorded on Monday but the government is urging against complacency.

It comes as a deadly cluster in the northwest was brought under control, with schools and big retailers in the region allowed to reopen on Monday after additional restrictions that had been in place for about three weeks were lifted.

Australia has now recorded more than 6800 cases of COVID-19, with 3036 in New South Wales, 1406 in Victoria, 1038 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 223 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 29 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 96.

Originally published as Has this state beaten the virus?