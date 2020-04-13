Coronavirus Australia live updates

Relatives of a South Australian woman who died after contracting the coronavirus on a cruise with the Ruby Princess have spoken about their “devastating” loss.

Linda Lavender, 62, died of COVID-19 just four weeks after boarding the ship with her husband Stephen and embarking on a holiday.

Ms Lavender’s family said she had no underlying medical conditions and almost 200 sick days up her sleeve, 9News reports.

Since disembarking, 18 passengers from the ship have died and hundreds of more confirmed cases have been linked to the vessel.

There are more than 6300 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2863 in New South Wales, 1281 in Victoria, 983 in Queensland, 431 in South Australia, 523 in Western Australia, 144 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll now stands at 61.

