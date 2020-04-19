Coronavirus Australia live updates

A Bondi icon has been arrested for allegedly breaching coronavirus restrictions in dramatic scenes caught on camera.

A popular, longtime Bondi local has been arrested for allegedly breaching coronavirus restrictions in dramatic scenes caught on camera.

Dimitri Moskovich, 54, was pinned to the ground by two uniformed officers who claim he became “quarrelsome and argumentative” on Sunday. He is well-known in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for his intense outdoor workouts in public spaces.

“About 3.30pm, police approached the 54-year-old man after noticing him walking through fencing near the rock platform at Ben Buckler Point, allegedly contravening the local government signs stating the area was closed,” police said in a statement.

“Police attempted to speak to the man, however he walked away. As police approached him again it is alleged he became quarrelsome and argumentative.

“He was arrested and taken to Waverley Police Station and is currently assisting with inquiries.”

As of Sunday night, there were more than 6500 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2936 in New South Wales, 1328 in Victoria, 1019 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 545 in Western Australia, 191 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 71, after two elderly residents at the Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney died.

Originally published as Bondi icon’s dramatic arrest