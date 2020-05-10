Coronavirus Australia live updates

Western Australians will be encouraged to return to work from Monday, May 18.

Indoor and outdoor non-work gatherings will be lifted to a maximum of 20 people, up from the current limit of 10 people.

“This is a major step forward and is ahead of the other states of Australia,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

Cafes and restaurants will be able to reopen for dine-in service, limited to 20 patrons and with the 4sqm rule applied.

“This also includes dine-in meal services within pubs, bars, community clubs, hotels and the casino,” Mr McGowan said.

“The resumption of dine-in services at cafes and restaurants is an important step forward in the state’s recovery, and it will ensure the creation of thousands of jobs.”

Wedding and funerals can have to attendees but 30 if held outdoors.

Places of worship, community facilities and libraries can reopen, limited to 20 patrons.

The number of people who can participate in non-contact community sports will increase to 20 people.

Outdoor and indoor fitness classes, with minimal shared equipment, can take place, limited to 20 participants.

Public swimming pools can open under strict rules, limited to 20 patrons per pool.

Regional travel restrictions will also be eased, with most boundaries in place removed.