Coronavirus Australia:

A large batch of ventilators bought from China can cause significant harm and death if used in hospitals, according to a report.

NBC cited a letter in which British doctors say 250 ventilators purchased from China risk “significant patient harm, including death,” According to the report, the ventilators have “a problematic oxygen supply, could not be cleaned properly, had an unfamiliar design and a confusing instruction manual, and were built for use in ambulances, not hospitals”.

Australia has now recorded over 6750 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3018 in New South Wales, 1361 in Victoria, 1034 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 551 in Western Australia, 221 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 27 in the Northern Territory.

A total of 92 deaths have been recorded nationally.

