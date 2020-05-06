Coronavirus: Bayern chairman Rummenigge grateful Bundesliga can be decided on pitch

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is thankful the Bundesliga can be decided on the pitch after the German government gave the go-ahead for the season to resume in the second half of May.

The Bundesliga has been suspended since March because of the spread of the coronavirus.

However, it was decided on Wednesday that the campaign can get going again this month, providing a strict hygiene plan is followed.

An official return date will be determined by the German Football League (DFL).

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by four points with nine games remaining, and Rummenigge is pleased the outcome will be settled by teams completing those remaining fixtures.

He told Bayern’s official website: “I would like to thank the politicians for today’s decision, which enables the Bundesliga season to be played to a finish.

“We are now looking forward to resuming play, ideally from mid-May. This ensures that the sporting decisions are made on the pitch and not in the boardroom.

“I would like to expressly thank the DFL and the Medicine Task Force for the excellent organisational and medical plans.

“I appeal to everyone involved to follow the guidelines in these plans, which are the basis for resuming play, in an exemplary and disciplined manner.”