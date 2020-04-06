Coronavirus Cases Doubling Every 4 Days, Set To Touch 17,000 In A Week

India has registered 4,281 cases of COVID-19 including 111 deaths.

New Delhi:

If the current growth rate of coronavirus cases continues, India will have over 17,000 patients by the time ongoing nationwide lockdown ends on April 14, data showed on Monday.

The rate at which coronavirus cases double in the country has risen in the past eight days – from six to four days now.

According to the data released by the Health Ministry, while the number of cases doubled every 5 days from March 15 to 20, they sped up to 3 days between March 20 and 23.

And while the growth rate briefly slowed down from March 23 to 29, with cases doubling every six days, since March 29 to April 6, the number of cases doubled every four days.

On Sunday, the government acknowledged the rising numbers but said that without the cases linked to last month’s religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, the doubling rate would have been much slower at 7.4 days.

In their daily briefing on Monday, government officials announced fresh figures to show that the people linked to the Islamic missionary group Tablighi Jamaat account for more than one-third of the total tally.

Cautioning people to be ready for a “long fight” against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told his ministers to make plans for slowly exiting the ongoing lockdown and to contain the economic impact of the deadly virus pandemic, including by reducing dependence on other countries.

The Union Health Ministry said the disease is in “localised community transmission” stage with a large number of cases being found in some particular areas that indicated that some areas including in Uttar Pradesh may not see full exit from the lockdown.

Experts said that the lockdown, in its 13th day on Monday, has helped in slowing down the spread of the virus, but called for an exponential ramping up of the testing mechanism and upgrading of healthcare facilities.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, which has so far conducted around 90,000 coronavirus tests, said orders have been placed for 5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits.

World

13,31,529Cases

9,81,680Active

2,75,907Recovered

73,942Deaths

Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 13,31,529 and 73,942 have died; 9,81,680 are active cases and 2,75,907 have recovered as on April 7, 2020 at 1:55 am.

India

4,281 704Cases

3,851 632Active

319 44Recovered

111 28Deaths

In India, there are 4,281 confirmed cases including 111 deaths. The number of active cases is 3,851 and 319 have recovered as on April 6, 2020 at 6:00 pm.

State & District Details

State Cases Active Recovered Deaths

DistrictCases

Mumbai224

Pune58

Mumbai Suburban41

Sangli24

Thane18

Nagpur15

Ahmednagar12

Raigad5

Palghar5

Buldhana4

Yavatmal4

Satara3

Ratnagiri2

Osmanabad2

Aurangabad2

Amravati1

Nashik1

Kolhapur1

Sindhudurg1

Jalgaon1

Washim1

Gondia1

Details Awaited*322

748

647

56

45

DistrictCases

Chennai79

Coimbatore48

Tirunelveli31

Dindigul27

Erode25

Namakkal22

Theni15

Madurai13

Karur12

Tiruchirappalli10

Thiruvarur9

Tiruppur9

Salem8

Villupuram8

Thiruvallur7

Thoothukudi6

Cuddalore6

Tiruvannamalai6

Sivaganga5

Virudhunagar5

Nagapattinam5

Kanniyakumari5

Kanchipuram5

Vellore4

Thanjavur2

Ramanathapuram2

The Nilgiris2

Ariyalur1

Details Awaited*194

571

558

8

5

DistrictCases

South86

South West14

West10

East9

North West9

South East9

North East8

North6

Central4

New Delhi4

Shahdara2

Details Awaited*362

523

497

19

7

DistrictCases

Hyderabad55

Warangal Urban12

Medchal Malkajgiri9

Ranga Reddy7

Karimnagar5

Mahabubnagar4

Kamareddy4

Bhadradri Kothagudem4

Nalgonda3

Sangareddy2

Nizamabad2

Jogulamba Gadwal2

Suryapet1

Mulugu1

Nagarkurnool1

Jangoan1

Mahabubabad1

Medak1

Details Awaited*206

321

280

34

7

DistrictCases

Kasaragod108

Kannur43

Ernakulam19

Pathanamthitta14

Thiruvananthapuram10

Malappuram8

Kozhikode6

Thrissur6

Idukki5

Palakkad5

Kottayam3

Wayanad3

Alappuzha2

Kollam1

Details Awaited*81

314

257

55

2

DistrictCases

Gautam Buddha Nagar28

Agra13

Meerut12

Lucknow7

Ghaziabad6

Ghazipur3

Varanasi3

Baghpat2

Moradabad2

Bareilly1

Jaunpur1

Kanpur Nagar1

Kheri1

Pilibhit1

Shamli1

Details Awaited*223

305

281

21

3

DistrictCases

Jaipur36

Bhilwara23

Jodhpur19

Jhunjhunu11

Tonk9

Churu7

Ajmer5

Bharatpur4

Dungarpur3

Alwar3

Pratapgarh2

Sikar1

Udaipur1

Jaisalmer1

Pali1

Nagaur1

Dholpur1

Dausa1

Banswara1

Details Awaited*144

274

253

21

0

DistrictCases

Visakhapatnam3

Krishna2

Chittoor1

East Godavari1

Guntur1

Spsr Nellore1

Prakasam1

Details Awaited*216

226

222

1

3

DistrictCases

Indore93

Bhopal10

Jabalpur7

Ujjain6

Gwalior2

Morena2

Shivpuri2

Details Awaited*43

165

156

0

9

DistrictCases

Bengaluru Urban47

Mysuru20

Chikballapur10

Bidar10

Uttar Kannad10

Dakshin Kannad6

Kalaburagi5

Ballari4

Udupi3

Belagavi3

Bengaluru Rural2

Davangere2

Bagalkot1

Dharwad1

Tumakuru1

Kodagu1

Chitradurga1

Details Awaited*24

151

135

12

4

DistrictCases

Ahmadabad32

Surat10

Gandhinagar9

Vadodara9

Rajkot7

Bhavnagar5

Porbandar3

Gir Somnath2

Kachchh1

Mahesana1

Botad1

Details Awaited*64

144

110

22

12

DistrictCases

Srinagar21

Bandipora11

Badgam7

Udhampur4

Jammu3

Rajauri3

Baramulla2

Pulwama2

Shopian2

Details Awaited*54

109

103

4

2

DistrictCases

Gurugram29

Faridabad9

Palwal6

Panipat4

Sirsa3

Ambala2

Panchkula2

Nuh2

Bhiwani1

Hisar1

Karnal1

Rohtak1

Sonipat1

Details Awaited*22

84

58

25

1

DistrictCases

Kolkata15

Nadia5

Hooghly4

24 Paraganas North3

Medinipur East3

24 Paraganas South2

Howrah2

Medinipur West1

Details Awaited*45

80

67

10

3

DistrictCases

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18

S.a.s Nagar13

Amritsar6

Hoshiarpur6

Jalandhar6

Ludhiana4

Mansa2

Faridkot1

Patiala1

Pathankot1

Details Awaited*18

76

66

4

6

DistrictCases

Patna5

Munger4

Saharsa2

Begusarai1

Lakhisarai1

Nalanda1

Siwan1

Details Awaited*17

32

31

0

1

DistrictCases

Marigaon2

Karimganj1

Nalbari1

Details Awaited*22

26

26

0

0

DistrictCases

Dehradun6

Pauri Garhwal1

Details Awaited*19

26

22

4

0

DistrictCases

Khordha3

Details Awaited*18

21

19

2

0

DistrictCases

Chandigarh16

Details Awaited*2

18

18

0

0

DistrictCases

Leh Ladakh11

Kargil2

Details Awaited*1

14

4

10

0

DistrictCases

Kangra3

Details Awaited*10

13

10

2

1

DistrictCases

Raipur4

Bilaspur1

Durg1

Rajnandgaon1

Details Awaited*3

10

2

8

0

DistrictCases

North And Middle Andaman7

South Andamans3

10

10

0

0

DistrictCases

North Goa2

South Goa1

Details Awaited*4

7

7

0

0

DistrictCases

Mahe1

Details Awaited*4

5

4

1

0

DistrictCases

Details Awaited*4

4

4

0

0

DistrictCases

Imphal West1

Details Awaited*1

2

2

0

0

1

1

0

0

DistrictCases

Details Awaited*1

1

1

0

0



