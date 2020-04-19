Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 15,000-Mark, 507 Have Died: 10 Points

The recovery rate that indicates the number of people who have successfully fought off the illness is improving, Union Health Ministry has said. The rate stood at 14.19 per cent this morning, an improvement over 13.85 per cent on Saturday, 13.06 per cent on Friday, Thursday’s 12.02 per cent, Wednesday’s 11.41 per cent and Tuesday’s 9.99 per cent. So far, 2,231 patients in India have recovered from the highly infectious illness.

There are 22 new districts in 12 states that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days, Union Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal said on Saturday during a press briefing, news agency PTI reported.

More than 4,000 cases reported across India have been linked to the congregation held in south Delhi’s Nizammudin last month by the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat, the government said on Saturday. “A total of 4,291 COVID-19 cases or 29.8 per cent of the 14,378 coronavirus infections reported till Saturday morning are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation,” Union Health Ministry’s Lav Agarwal told reporters.

With over 3,600 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst hit state in the country. The number of cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum rose to 117 on Saturday.

In Delhi, one of the worst affected cities in the country, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned people of the dangers of not following social distancing advice during the lockdown by citing the case of a neighbourhood in the national capital, where 26 people were found infected with COVID-19. “In Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family tested positive. They lived next to each other and despite containment measures, they continued visiting each other. We are worried for you,” Mr Kejriwal said in a video briefing.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, one of the worst affected in the state by the outbreak, the top medical officer has been replaced for the second time in a month. The twin cities of Noida-Greater Noida are a part of this district.

Two districts in Jammu and Kashmir where over 300 coronavirus cases have been reported including five deaths have flattened the curve, officials have said. There is no active COVID case in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts after four COVID positive patients recovered and no new case has been reported in the last 10 days.

Amid the fight against COVID-19, attacks continue on health workers and those providing essential services. In the latest incident, a group of sanitation worker in Madhya Pradesh were attacked by a mob of locals in Dewas district on Friday when they went to a neighbourhood to clean the streets. In Bihar, four such cases of attack on health workers were reported across the state within 24 hours on Thursday. PM Modi has repeatedly urged people across the country to support those providing essential services in doing their jobs

India may touch its peak of coronavirus cases in the first week of May, after which the number will decline, sources in the Home Ministry have said.