Coronavirus cases in India top 81,000, death toll hits 2,649. State-wise tally

India’s COVID-19 count crossed the grim milestone of 80,000 today as the states added 3,967 fresh cases in last 24 hours. Delhi witnessed the biggest spike in daily coronavirus count. As many as 472 people tested positive for the virus in the national capital on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 81,970, according to ministry of health and family welfare.

The number of deaths in India rose to 2,649 with 100 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours. At least 54 deaths were recorded in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the death toll in state to over 1,000.

There were 51,401 active coronavirus patients in the country. Nearly 33% of total coroanvirus cases, over 27,920 people, have been recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra witnessed a huge spike in COVID-19 count as the state detected over 1,600 fresh cases on Thursday. Mumbai alone reported over 14,000 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra was the only state in the country to report over 25,000 COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus infected 27,524 people in state.

Tamil Nadu overtook Gujarat as the state with second highest count of COVID-19 cases. However, the state saw a decline in new coronavirus cases on Thursday. For the first time in a week, Tamil Nadu registered less than 500 coronavirus cases on Thursday. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 9,674.

With nearly 500 cases, the coronavirus count in Delhi breached 8,000-mark. The national capital registered nine fresh deaths on Thursday. The fatalities in Delhi stood at 115. Delhi recorded 8,470 COVID-19 cases.

Goa, which has not reported a single coronavirus case since May 1, confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Out of the seven patients, five belong to a same family.

The government on Thursday unveiled a ₹2.3 trillion cheap loans programme for farmers to prop up the rural economy. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered free foodgrains and affordable housing to migrant workers who have been stranded in cities. India entered the final week of the third phase of nationwide lockdown. The Centre implemented pan India lockdown on March 25 to mitigate the spread of the virus in the country.

Here is state-wise status of coronavirus cases in India

Andaman and Nicobar Islands – 33

Andhra Pradesh – 2,205

Assam – 87

Bihar – 994

Chandigarh – 191

Chhattisgarh – 60

Dadar Nagar Haveli – 1

Delhi – 7,233

Goa – 14

Gujarat – 9,591

Haryana – 818

Himachal Pradesh – 74

Jammu and Kashmir – 983

Jharkhand – 197

Karnataka – 987

Kerala – 560

Ladakh – 43

Madhya Pradesh – 4,426

Maharashtra – 27,524

Manipur – 3

Meghalaya – 13

Odisha – 611

Puducherry – 13

Punjab – 1,925

Rajasthan – 4,534

Tamil Nadu – 9,764

Telangana – 1,414

Tripura – 156

Uttarakhand – 78

Uttar Pradesh – 3,902

West Bengal – 2,377

More than 4.4 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded worldwide, including at least 302,000 deaths. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil rose to at least 202,918, according to the country’s health ministry.

