Coronavirus cases rise to 433 in India; active cases 402 | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 433 on Monday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union health ministry said.The total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 402 so far, while 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated and seven have died. The figure of 433 includes 40 foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday, while four deaths were earlier reported from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab.With four new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stand at 74, including three foreigners. In Kerala, 67 cases were reported, including seven foreign nationals, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has 33 cases of coronavirus patients after seven more people tested positive for the deadly virus. The number of cases in Telangana have risen to 32, including 10 foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh now has 31 positive cases, including a foreign national. Delhi and Gujarat have reported 29 cases each, while Rajasthan has 28 positive cases, including two foreign nationals.

In Haryana, there are 26 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has 21 cases.

Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has nine cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported seven cases, while Madhya Pradesh has six cases so far.

Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh have six and seven cases, respectively. Jammu and Kashmir reported four cases.

Uttarakhand has reported three cases. Bihar, Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have reported two cases each, while Puducherry and Chhattisgarh reported a case each.

