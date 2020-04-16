Coronavirus comet yet to crush the job figures, but …

news, local-news, jobs, Tasmania, Saul eslake, Michelle O’Byrne

Tasmania’s coronavirus jobs carnage has started to show up in the official figures, but much worse is still to be revealed. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimated total employment dropped by 2700 to 257,800 in March in seasonally adjusted terms as the coronavirus-related downturn started to take hold. The figures are expected to get much uglier, particularly in coming months, because the March numbers were gathered mid-month, before most of the closures and cuts took place. Economist Saul Eslake estimated on Wednesday the virus had cost about 20,000 Tasmanians their jobs. The March ABS numbers suggested women had been hit much harder than men. Shadow Jobs Minister Michelle O’Byrne said the data was collected in the first half of March, before a pandemic was declared. “The tough measures taken in response to the declaration of a pandemic did not take effect until after this reporting period,” she said. “The Premier acknowledged today that this data is meaningless in terms of providing an accurate picture of employment. “What we do know is that since the declaration, many Australians have lost their jobs or had their hours cut. “And we may not have seen the last of that pain.” Ms O’Byrne said Labor supported the federal government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy program to help keep workers and employers connected “and help ensure a rapid return to normal business operation once the COVID-19 crisis is over”. “But too many people are slipping through the cracks. “We call on the federal government to reconsider its decision to exclude visa workers, local government workers and many casuals from this program.” Ms O’Byrne said the state government should also adopt Labor’s free TAFE policy.

