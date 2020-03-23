Coronavirus Death Toll: Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000 | World News – Times of India
PARIS: Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have topped 15,000 across the globe, according to an AFP tally on Monday from official figures.
A total of 15,189 deaths have been recorded, the majority in Europe with 9,197 fatalities.
Italy is the hardest-hit country with 5,476 deaths, followed by China where the virus first emerged last year with 3,270, and Spain with 2,182.
With a total of 1,395 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours out of 172,238 officially declared cases, Europe is now the continent where the virus is spreading the most rapidly.
One thought on “Coronavirus Death Toll: Global death toll from coronavirus passes 15,000 | World News – Times of India”
