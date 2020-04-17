Coronavirus Doubling Rate Slows To 6.2 Days From 3 Days Before Lockdown, Says Government

The recovery rate has also improved, officials said (Representational)

New Delhi:

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the lockdown was imposed last month, the government said today, adding that there had been a 40 per cent decline in the growth of new cases. The decline is the result of increased testing, including that of patients suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness), the government added.

“Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about three days, but according to data in the past seven days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days,” Lav Aggarwal, a senior Health Ministry official, told reporters during a daily briefing.

Mr Aggarwal also said the rate – the days it takes for the number of novel coronavirus cases to double – in 19 states and union territories was even lower than the national average. These include Kerala (which made the case for an extended isolation period) Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and UP, which are among the worst-hit states in the country.

“We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1. (This) stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 – March 31. Therefore, there is a 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testing,” Mr Aggarawal said.

The government also said recovery rates had improved. The ratio between recovered COVID-19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20, which is higher than several other countries, health ministry officials added.

“A total of 1,749 people (or 13.06 per cent) have been cured. With 1,007 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has reached 13,387. A total of 23 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours,” Mr Aggarwal added.

Internal government assessments had suggested the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could peak in the first week of May, after which it will decline. Sources told NDTV the next week could be crucial, a point highlighted by an increase in testing.

This increased testing will include SARI patients, a senior officer told NDTV; last week the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research, the government’s nodal body in this crisis) conducted random coronavirus tests on SARI patients and found that more and more people, with no travel or contact history, are testing positive for COVID-19.

The emphasis on increased testing for coronavirus patients comes amid criticism by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who yesterday cautioned the government that a lockdown alone couldn’t stop the virus from spreading and aggressive testing was needed.

“In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop it for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing,” he said, adding that testing levels were “too low”.

ICMR scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar hit back, pointing out that countries with higher testing rates had significantly smaller population sizes and India was, at present, conducting 24 tests from which one returned positive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lockdown – initiated last month and extended to May 3 this week – has also been credited with cutting down the cases. The centre had earlier said that had it not been enforced 8.2 lakh people could have been infected by April 15.

India has reported over 13,000 novel coronavirus cases so far, with 437 deaths linked to the virus. Worldwide COVID-19 has infected over 21.5 lakh and killed 1.44 more.

World 21,71,691Cases 14,71,252Active 5,54,242Recovered 1,46,197Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 21,71,691 and 1,46,197 have died; 14,71,252 are active cases and 5,54,242 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 5:34 pm.

India 13,835 1076Cases 11,616 792Active 1,767 252Recovered 452 32Deaths In India, there are 13,835 confirmed cases including 452 deaths. The number of active cases is 11,616 and 1,767 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra DistrictCases Mumbai514 Pune134 Mumbai Suburban65 Thane31 Sangli24 Ahmednagar22 Nagpur17 Latur8 Palghar8 Aurangabad8 Raigad6 Satara5 Yavatmal4 Osmanabad4 Buldhana4 Jalgaon2 Kolhapur2 Hingoli2 Ratnagiri2 Washim1 Nashik1 Sindhudurg1 Amravati1 Jalna1 Gondia1 Details Awaited*2337 3205 286 2711 274 300 5 194 7 Delhi DistrictCases South175 Central100 North66 Shahdara66 New Delhi56 South East33 South West24 West23 East17 North East9 North West6 Details Awaited*1065 1640 62 1551 47 51 9 38 6 Madhya Pradesh DistrictCases Indore116 Bhopal70 Morena12 Jabalpur8 Ujjain8 Barwani3 Khargone3 Chhindwara2 Gwalior2 Shivpuri2 Vidisha1 Details Awaited*1081 1308 188 1186 183 65 1 57 4 Tamil Nadu DistrictCases Chennai150 Coimbatore60 Dindigul45 Tirunelveli36 Erode32 Tiruchirappalli30 Namakkal28 Madurai24 Theni24 Karur22 Tiruppur19 Villupuram16 Cuddalore13 Thiruvallur12 Thiruvarur12 Salem12 Virudhunagar11 Thanjavur11 Nagapattinam11 Tiruvannamalai9 Kanchipuram6 Kanniyakumari6 Sivaganga5 Vellore5 The Nilgiris4 Ramanathapuram2 Ariyalur1 Perambalur1 Details Awaited*660 1267 25 1072 180 62 15 1 Rajasthan DistrictCases Jaipur104 Jodhpur55 Bhilwara27 Tonk20 Jhunjhunu20 Jaisalmer16 Bikaner11 Churu11 Kota10 Banswara9 Ajmer7 Dungarpur6 Dausa6 Bharatpur5 Alwar4 Udaipur4 Nagaur2 Pali2 Pratapgarh2 Dholpur1 Karauli1 Sikar1 Details Awaited*807 1131 108 956 83 164 17 11 8 Gujarat DistrictCases Ahmadabad79 Surat18 Bhavnagar13 Gandhinagar12 Vadodara12 Rajkot10 Patan5 Porbandar3 Mahesana2 Kachchh2 Gir Somnath2 Panch Mahals1 Anand1 Sabar Kantha1 Jamnagar1 Chhotaudepur1 Morbi1 Botad1 Details Awaited*856 1021 150 909 138 74 10 38 2 Uttar Pradesh DistrictCases Gautam Buddha Nagar58 Agra49 Meerut32 Ghaziabad23 Lucknow22 Shamli14 Saharanpur13 Kanpur Nagar8 Sitapur8 Varanasi7 Bareilly6 Maharajganj6 Basti5 Ghazipur5 Firozabad4 Hathras4 Kheri4 Baghpat3 Pratapgarh3 Jaunpur3 Hapur3 Azamgarh3 Bulandshahr3 Rae Bareli2 Mirzapur2 Pilibhit2 Mathura2 Banda2 Shahjahanpur1 Kaushambi1 Moradabad1 Prayagraj1 Hardoi1 Budaun1 Bijnor1 Barabanki1 Auraiya1 Details Awaited*541 846 73 758 66 74 6 14 1 Telangana DistrictCases Hyderabad174 Nizamabad26 Warangal Urban23 Medchal Malkajgiri17 Ranga Reddy17 Nalgonda13 Jogulamba Gadwal12 Adilabad10 Kamareddy9 Karimnagar9 Mahabubnagar8 Suryapet8 Sangareddy7 Jagitial4 Vikarabad4 Nirmal4 Medak4 Bhadradri Kothagudem4 Peddapalli2 Mulugu2 Jangoan2 Nagarkurnool2 Jayashankar Bhupalapally1 Siddipet1 Mahabubabad1 Details Awaited*379 743 45 539 186 66 18 Andhra Pradesh DistrictCases Kurnool57 Spsr Nellore42 Guntur38 Krishna28 Y.s.r.27 Prakasam24 West Godavari21 Visakhapatanam20 Chittoor17 East Godavari12 Anantapur6 Details Awaited*280 572 38 522 22 36 16 14 Kerala DistrictCases Kasaragod149 Kannur51 Ernakulam26 Thiruvananthapuram15 Malappuram14 Kozhikode13 Pathanamthitta13 Thrissur12 Idukki10 Kollam8 Palakkad7 Alappuzha3 Kottayam3 Wayanad3 Details Awaited*68 395 7 147 245 27 3 Karnataka DistrictCases Bengaluru Urban59 Mysuru34 Chikkaballapura10 Bidar10 Uttara Kannada10 Dakshina Kannada8 Belagavi7 Ballari6 Kalaburagi6 Bagalkote5 Bengaluru Rural5 Udupi4 Mandya3 Tumakuru2 Davangere2 Gadag1 Kodagu1 Dharwad1 Chitradurga1 Details Awaited*178 353 38 258 38 82 13 Jammu And Kashmir DistrictCases Srinagar33 Bandipora24 Baramulla16 Budgam9 Jammu9 Udhampur8 Kupwara5 Pulwama4 Rajouri3 Shopian3 Ganderbal2 Details Awaited*198 314 14 272 12 38 2 4 West Bengal DistrictCases Kolkata37 Howrah15 Medinipur East12 Kalimpong7 24 Paraganas North6 Jalpaiguri5 Nadia5 24 Paraganas South4 Hooghly4 Purba Bardhaman3 Medinipur West2 Paschim Bardhaman2 Darjeeling1 Details Awaited*152 255 24 194 12 51 9 10 3 Haryana DistrictCases Nuh38 Gurugram35 Palwal28 Faridabad19 Karnal5 Ambala4 Panipat4 Fatehabad3 Sirsa3 Panchkula2 Bhiwani2 Rohtak1 Kaithal1 Sonipat1 Jind1 Hisar1 Charki Dadri1 Details Awaited*56 205 159 43 3 Punjab DistrictCases S.a.s Nagar26 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18 Amritsar10 Hoshiarpur7 Jalandhar6 Ludhiana5 Mansa5 Fatehgarh Sahib2 Pathankot2 Faridkot1 Kapurthala1 Moga1 Patiala1 Barnala1 Details Awaited*100 186 146 27 13 Bihar DistrictCases Siwan6 Gaya5 Patna5 Munger4 Gopalganj3 Begusarai2 Nalanda2 Saharsa2 Bhagalpur1 Lakhisarai1 Saran1 Details Awaited*51 83 9 45 1 37 8 1 Odisha DistrictCases Khordha33 Bhadrak3 Cuttack2 Jajapur1 Kalahandi1 Kendrapara1 Puri1 Details Awaited*18 60 40 19 1 1 Uttarakhand DistrictCases Dehradun17 Udam Singh Nagar4 Nainital3 Almora1 Pauri Garhwal1 Details Awaited*11 37 28 9 0 Chhattisgarh DistrictCases Raipur5 Korba2 Bilaspur1 Durg1 Rajnandgaon1 Details Awaited*26 36 3 13 23 6 0 Assam DistrictCases Golaghat9 Goalpara4 Marigaon4 Nalbari4 Dhubri3 Kamrup Metro2 Cachar1 Hailakandi1 Kamrup1 Karimganj1 Lakhimpur1 South Salmara Mancachar1 Details Awaited*3 35 2 29 2 5 1 Himachal Pradesh DistrictCases Solan7 Kangra3 Una3 Details Awaited*22 35 18 16 1 Jharkhand DistrictCases Ranchi2 Hazaribagh1 Details Awaited*26 29 1 27 1 0 2 Chandigarh DistrictCases Chandigarh18 Details Awaited*3 21 12 9 2 0 Ladakh DistrictCases Leh Ladakh11 Kargil3 Details Awaited*4 18 1 4 14 4 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands DistrictCases North And Middle Andaman7 South Andamans3 Details Awaited*1 11 1 10 0 Meghalaya DistrictCases East Khasi Hills1 Details Awaited*8 9 2 8 2 0 1 Goa DistrictCases North Goa5 South Goa1 Details Awaited*1 7 1 6 1 0 Puducherry DistrictCases Pondicherry4 Mahe1 Details Awaited*2 7 6 1 0 Manipur DistrictCases Imphal West1 Thoubal1 2 1 1 0 Tripura DistrictCases Gomati1 Details Awaited*1 2 1 1 0 Mizoram 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less

With input from ANI