Coronavirus Doubling Rate Slows To 6.2 Days From 3 Days Before Lockdown, Says Government

Posted on by

The recovery rate has also improved, officials said (Representational)

New Delhi:

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the lockdown was imposed last month, the government said today, adding that there had been a 40 per cent decline in the growth of new cases. The decline is the result of increased testing, including that of patients suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness), the government added.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in India has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week, as compared to three days before the lockdown was imposed last month, the government said today, adding that there had been a 40 per cent decline in the growth of new cases.

“Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about three days, but according to data in the past seven days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days,” Lav Aggarwal, a senior Health Ministry official, told reporters during a daily briefing.

Mr Aggarwal also said the rate – the days it takes for the number of novel coronavirus cases to double – in 19 states and union territories was even lower than the national average. These include Kerala (which made the case for an extended isolation period) Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and UP, which are among the worst-hit states in the country.

“We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1. (This) stood at 2.1 (average) between March 15 – March 31. Therefore, there is a 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testing,” Mr Aggarawal said.

The government also said recovery rates had improved. The ratio between recovered COVID-19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20, which is higher than several other countries, health ministry officials added.

“A total of 1,749 people (or 13.06 per cent) have been cured. With 1,007 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has reached 13,387. A total of 23 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours,” Mr Aggarwal added.

Internal government assessments had suggested the number of COVID-19 cases in the country could peak in the first week of May, after which it will decline. Sources told NDTV the next week could be crucial, a point highlighted by an increase in testing.

This increased testing will include SARI patients, a senior officer told NDTV; last week the ICMR (Indian Council for Medical Research, the government’s nodal body in this crisis) conducted random coronavirus tests on SARI patients and found that more and more people, with no travel or contact history, are testing positive for COVID-19.

The emphasis on increased testing for coronavirus patients comes amid criticism by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who yesterday cautioned the government that a lockdown alone couldn’t stop the virus from spreading and aggressive testing was needed.

“In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to stop it for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing,” he said, adding that testing levels were “too low”.

ICMR scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar hit back, pointing out that countries with higher testing rates had significantly smaller population sizes and India was, at present, conducting 24 tests from which one returned positive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lockdown – initiated last month and extended to May 3 this week – has also been credited with cutting down the cases. The centre had earlier said that had it not been enforced 8.2 lakh people could have been infected by April 15.

India has reported over 13,000 novel coronavirus cases so far, with 437 deaths linked to the virus. Worldwide COVID-19 has infected over 21.5 lakh and killed 1.44 more.

World

21,71,691Cases

14,71,252Active

5,54,242Recovered

1,46,197Deaths

Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 21,71,691 and 1,46,197 have died; 14,71,252 are active cases and 5,54,242 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 5:34 pm.

India

13,835 1076Cases

11,616 792Active

1,767 252Recovered

452 32Deaths

In India, there are 13,835 confirmed cases including 452 deaths. The number of active cases is 11,616 and 1,767 have recovered as on April 17, 2020 at 5:00 pm.

State & District Details

State Cases Active Recovered Deaths

DistrictCases

Mumbai514

Pune134

Mumbai Suburban65

Thane31

Sangli24

Ahmednagar22

Nagpur17

Latur8

Palghar8

Aurangabad8

Raigad6

Satara5

Yavatmal4

Osmanabad4

Buldhana4

Jalgaon2

Kolhapur2

Hingoli2

Ratnagiri2

Washim1

Nashik1

Sindhudurg1

Amravati1

Jalna1

Gondia1

Details Awaited*2337

3205 286

2711 274

300 5

194 7

DistrictCases

South175

Central100

North66

Shahdara66

New Delhi56

South East33

South West24

West23

East17

North East9

North West6

Details Awaited*1065

1640 62

1551 47

51 9

38 6

DistrictCases

Indore116

Bhopal70

Morena12

Jabalpur8

Ujjain8

Barwani3

Khargone3

Chhindwara2

Gwalior2

Shivpuri2

Vidisha1

Details Awaited*1081

1308 188

1186 183

65 1

57 4

DistrictCases

Chennai150

Coimbatore60

Dindigul45

Tirunelveli36

Erode32

Tiruchirappalli30

Namakkal28

Madurai24

Theni24

Karur22

Tiruppur19

Villupuram16

Cuddalore13

Thiruvallur12

Thiruvarur12

Salem12

Virudhunagar11

Thanjavur11

Nagapattinam11

Tiruvannamalai9

Kanchipuram6

Kanniyakumari6

Sivaganga5

Vellore5

The Nilgiris4

Ramanathapuram2

Ariyalur1

Perambalur1

Details Awaited*660

1267 25

1072

180 62

15 1

DistrictCases

Jaipur104

Jodhpur55

Bhilwara27

Tonk20

Jhunjhunu20

Jaisalmer16

Bikaner11

Churu11

Kota10

Banswara9

Ajmer7

Dungarpur6

Dausa6

Bharatpur5

Alwar4

Udaipur4

Nagaur2

Pali2

Pratapgarh2

Dholpur1

Karauli1

Sikar1

Details Awaited*807

1131 108

956 83

164 17

11 8

DistrictCases

Ahmadabad79

Surat18

Bhavnagar13

Gandhinagar12

Vadodara12

Rajkot10

Patan5

Porbandar3

Mahesana2

Kachchh2

Gir Somnath2

Panch Mahals1

Anand1

Sabar Kantha1

Jamnagar1

Chhotaudepur1

Morbi1

Botad1

Details Awaited*856

1021 150

909 138

74 10

38 2

DistrictCases

Gautam Buddha Nagar58

Agra49

Meerut32

Ghaziabad23

Lucknow22

Shamli14

Saharanpur13

Kanpur Nagar8

Sitapur8

Varanasi7

Bareilly6

Maharajganj6

Basti5

Ghazipur5

Firozabad4

Hathras4

Kheri4

Baghpat3

Pratapgarh3

Jaunpur3

Hapur3

Azamgarh3

Bulandshahr3

Rae Bareli2

Mirzapur2

Pilibhit2

Mathura2

Banda2

Shahjahanpur1

Kaushambi1

Moradabad1

Prayagraj1

Hardoi1

Budaun1

Bijnor1

Barabanki1

Auraiya1

Details Awaited*541

846 73

758 66

74 6

14 1

DistrictCases

Hyderabad174

Nizamabad26

Warangal Urban23

Medchal Malkajgiri17

Ranga Reddy17

Nalgonda13

Jogulamba Gadwal12

Adilabad10

Kamareddy9

Karimnagar9

Mahabubnagar8

Suryapet8

Sangareddy7

Jagitial4

Vikarabad4

Nirmal4

Medak4

Bhadradri Kothagudem4

Peddapalli2

Mulugu2

Jangoan2

Nagarkurnool2

Jayashankar Bhupalapally1

Siddipet1

Mahabubabad1

Details Awaited*379

743 45

539

186 66

18

DistrictCases

Kurnool57

Spsr Nellore42

Guntur38

Krishna28

Y.s.r.27

Prakasam24

West Godavari21

Visakhapatanam20

Chittoor17

East Godavari12

Anantapur6

Details Awaited*280

572 38

522 22

36 16

14

DistrictCases

Kasaragod149

Kannur51

Ernakulam26

Thiruvananthapuram15

Malappuram14

Kozhikode13

Pathanamthitta13

Thrissur12

Idukki10

Kollam8

Palakkad7

Alappuzha3

Kottayam3

Wayanad3

Details Awaited*68

395 7

147

245 27

3

DistrictCases

Bengaluru Urban59

Mysuru34

Chikkaballapura10

Bidar10

Uttara Kannada10

Dakshina Kannada8

Belagavi7

Ballari6

Kalaburagi6

Bagalkote5

Bengaluru Rural5

Udupi4

Mandya3

Tumakuru2

Davangere2

Gadag1

Kodagu1

Dharwad1

Chitradurga1

Details Awaited*178

353 38

258 38

82

13

DistrictCases

Srinagar33

Bandipora24

Baramulla16

Budgam9

Jammu9

Udhampur8

Kupwara5

Pulwama4

Rajouri3

Shopian3

Ganderbal2

Details Awaited*198

314 14

272 12

38 2

4

DistrictCases

Kolkata37

Howrah15

Medinipur East12

Kalimpong7

24 Paraganas North6

Jalpaiguri5

Nadia5

24 Paraganas South4

Hooghly4

Purba Bardhaman3

Medinipur West2

Paschim Bardhaman2

Darjeeling1

Details Awaited*152

255 24

194 12

51 9

10 3

DistrictCases

Nuh38

Gurugram35

Palwal28

Faridabad19

Karnal5

Ambala4

Panipat4

Fatehabad3

Sirsa3

Panchkula2

Bhiwani2

Rohtak1

Kaithal1

Sonipat1

Jind1

Hisar1

Charki Dadri1

Details Awaited*56

205

159

43

3

DistrictCases

S.a.s Nagar26

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (nawanshahr)18

Amritsar10

Hoshiarpur7

Jalandhar6

Ludhiana5

Mansa5

Fatehgarh Sahib2

Pathankot2

Faridkot1

Kapurthala1

Moga1

Patiala1

Barnala1

Details Awaited*100

186

146

27

13

DistrictCases

Siwan6

Gaya5

Patna5

Munger4

Gopalganj3

Begusarai2

Nalanda2

Saharsa2

Bhagalpur1

Lakhisarai1

Saran1

Details Awaited*51

83 9

45 1

37 8

1

DistrictCases

Khordha33

Bhadrak3

Cuttack2

Jajapur1

Kalahandi1

Kendrapara1

Puri1

Details Awaited*18

60

40

19 1

1

DistrictCases

Dehradun17

Udam Singh Nagar4

Nainital3

Almora1

Pauri Garhwal1

Details Awaited*11

37

28

9

0

DistrictCases

Raipur5

Korba2

Bilaspur1

Durg1

Rajnandgaon1

Details Awaited*26

36 3

13

23 6

0

DistrictCases

Golaghat9

Goalpara4

Marigaon4

Nalbari4

Dhubri3

Kamrup Metro2

Cachar1

Hailakandi1

Kamrup1

Karimganj1

Lakhimpur1

South Salmara Mancachar1

Details Awaited*3

35 2

29 2

5

1

DistrictCases

Solan7

Kangra3

Una3

Details Awaited*22

35

18

16

1

DistrictCases

Ranchi2

Hazaribagh1

Details Awaited*26

29 1

27 1

0

2

DistrictCases

Chandigarh18

Details Awaited*3

21

12

9 2

0

DistrictCases

Leh Ladakh11

Kargil3

Details Awaited*4

18 1

4

14 4

0

DistrictCases

North And Middle Andaman7

South Andamans3

Details Awaited*1

11

1

10

0

DistrictCases

East Khasi Hills1

Details Awaited*8

9 2

8 2

0

1

DistrictCases

North Goa5

South Goa1

Details Awaited*1

7

1

6 1

0

DistrictCases

Pondicherry4

Mahe1

Details Awaited*2

7

6

1

0

DistrictCases

Imphal West1

Thoubal1

2

1

1

0

DistrictCases

Gomati1

Details Awaited*1

2

1

1

0

1

1

0

0

1

1

0

0

With input from ANI

Source link