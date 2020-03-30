Coronavirus: Fake ad campaign suggests spoiling Netflix shows to keep people indoors

Here’s one surefire way to ensure that people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic: threaten to spoiler their next Netflix binge. That’s the extreme tactic that two students at the Hamburg, Germany branch of the Miami Art School are pitching as a way to keep the residents of major metropolises indoors.

Those who choose to venture outside would be met with giant posters revealing key plot points from such popular Netflix shows as Stranger Things, Narcos and Love Is Blind. The creators of this proposed campaign, Seine Kongruangkit and Matithorn Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo, put together a pitch video that outlines their grand plan, which — it goes without saying — doesn’t have official Netflix approval.

Speaking with Forbes, Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo explained how he and his creative partner — who operate under the brand name Brave — came up with the spoiler-iffic idea. Having returned to their native Thailand from Germany, they immediately took note of the lack of helpful information about the pandemic coming from the local government. “We decided to help by doing what we know best, coming up with creative ideas,” he said.

Well-aware that Netflix binge-watchers fear spoilers just as much as a virus, the duo hit upon the idea of placing giant spoilers for trending shows in public gathering spaces. They proceeded to demonstrate that idea in a 45-second pitch video that features mock-up spoiler-y posters digitally placed in stock images of public settings around the world. Some of the examples include the death — and Russian resurrection — of David Harbour’s Stranger Things sheriff, Jim Hopper, and whether Kenny and Kelly turn out to be one of Love Is Blind’s forever couples. “If the virus doesn’t stop you from going out, the spoilers will,” the video convincingly argues

Since it was posted online last week, Brave’s pitch video has become a viral hit, which pleases its creators. “We knew it’s a beautiful idea from the start and that it should at least get a chance to be presented to an agency or best, the client,” Prachuabmoh Chaimoungkalo told Forbes. “Our goal was to help create a piece of communication that could really make a change.”

In fact, Brave’s mock-ups are so convincing, some people have mistakenly thought that it’s an official Netflix campaign.

In case there was any lingering confusion, Netflix took to Twitter to make it clear that they won’t be putting spoilers in public places anytime soon. But they did give the students a thumbs up for creativity.

Love the Stay At Home message but #NoSpoilersFromNetflix. These ideas are part of a student project — a creative idea, if we say so ourselves — but they’re not real and not from Netflix. — Netflix US (@netflix) March 26, 2020

The Brave duo must be relieved to know that Netflix isn’t about to unleash the wrath of the Tiger King on them.

