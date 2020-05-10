Coronavirus: German football’s return thrown into chaos as ENTIRE Dynamo Dresden squad quarantined

The Bundesliga’s restart plans were thrown into fresh doubt on Saturday night when the second tier team Dynamo Dresden were placed into two weeks of quarantine and said that they wouldn’t be able to fulfil next weekend’s opening fixture against Hannover 96.

Dynamo were ordered to self-isolate at their homes by their local health authority after two players tested positive for COVID-19 in a round of tests conducted on Friday night.

Dresden’s Sporting Director Ralf Minge said: ‘The fact is we can neither train nor participate in games for the next 14 days. We are in contact with the health authority and the DFL (German Bundesliga) to coordinate the next steps.’

Dynamo Dresden squad are forced into quarantine after two players test positive for COVID-19

The players have not been identified as the clubs upcoming match vs Hannover suspended

Dresden had already had one player test positive in the first round of testing but though that player was self-isolating, the rest of the squad continued to train, in line with the Bundesliga protocols.

However, despite the fact that the protocols were developed with the Chancellor Angela Merkel’s federal government, German states have powers to impose their own directives and Saxony insisted that after two further tests, the entire team must now self-isolate.

Though it doesn’t immediately affect the first round of Bundesliga fixtures next weekend, when Borussia Dortmund are due to take on Schalke in the Ruhr derby, it clearly raises doubts over the ability of the Bundesliga to guarantee the league can function without interruption.

The news from Dresden could throw the Bundesliga’s imminent May 16 return into jeopardy

Speaking on ZDF’s ‘Sportstudio’ TV show, league chief Christian Seifert said: ‘We have to be prepared for that (Dresden test and 14-day quarantine). We will think about the schedule of Dresden next week.

‘Sometimes several different health offices are responsible for each club because the players live in different districts.

‘The Dresden case is no reason to question the restart of the second division, there are buffers already placed in the game plan to catch up on any missed games.’

Extensive testing is at the heart of the Bundesliga’s return and the Premier League’s Project Restart and if the Bundesliga fails, it is unlikely any European league will attempt a restart.

A Dresden player had tested positive in the first round of initial Bundesliga testing but all players were clear on May 4 in the second round of tests.

However, the third round of testing on Friday, before starting a week of quarantine in a team training camp, which the Bundesliga insist upon before the opening fixtures, these further two positives were discovered.

The World Players’ Association fears restart is being taken without ample scientific evidence

The players are said to have shown no symptoms of the virus.

Given that full contact training had started on Thursday, the health authority ordered the players’ team-mates and club staff now to return to their homes to isolate for two weeks.

If that decision is ratified, it would be difficult how Dresden could play a game for at least a month, which would throw the Bundesliga 2 programme into chaos.