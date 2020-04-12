Coronavirus has scammers on the prowl, MyState Bank warns

news, local-news, MyState, scams, coronavirus, Heather McGovern

Tasmanians face increased danger from online scammers trying to exploit fear and anxiety about coronavirus, MyState Bank has warned. “While people come together to support each other during these times, there is also a dark side where criminals are using highly sophisticated scams to obtain personal information from members of the community, especially the most vulnerable amongst us,” the Tasmanian-based bank’s general manager of digital and marketing, Heather McGovern, said. “The most common ways fraudsters are trying to line their own pockets during this time is through phishing scams sent via email or text messages providing seemingly official information about coronavirus. “With people overloaded with information at this time, it is difficult to determine what is legitimate and what could be a scam.” She said the senders claimed to be from government departments, health bodies such as the World Health Organisation or real businesses in the travel and telecommunications sectors. Relatives or friends might in good faith forward or share phishing scams via social media. Ms McGovern said the bank urged people to be cautious about such information. “These emails will often ask receivers to click on an attachment or embedded link which will likely download malicious software onto their device to allow scammers free rein over their personal information or financial data,” she said. Other scams included advertisements relating to coronavirus which often had a sense of urgency and encouraged receivers to “act now”. Federal measures relating to possible early release of superannuation in some cases had also caught the attention of scammers. ” … there have also been instances of scammers attempting to get their hands on the super of unsuspecting victims or offering unnecessary services for a fee,” Ms McGovern said. “People should be aware there is no need to involve a third party or any fees involved in the early release of superannuation entitlements.” The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Scamwatch website said it had received hundreds of coronavirus-related scam reports since the outbreak started. While you’re with us, did you know that you can now sign up to receive breaking news updates and daily headlines direct to your inbox? Sign up here.

