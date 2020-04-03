Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Friday | CBC Sports

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Athletes Village could house virus patients in Tokyo

The under-construction Athletes Village for the Tokyo Olympics could be used as a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been talking about the possibility of occupying the massive development on Tokyo Bay, which is to house up to 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes and staff during the games.

The complex, which will eventually include 24 buildings, is expected to remain unoccupied with the Olympics delayed for 16 months.

Koike said the Athletes Village was “one of the options, but the village is not finished yet. We are talking about places that are available even today or tomorrow and checking a possibility one by one.”

Through Thursday, Japan had reported about 3,300 cases of coronavirus with 74 deaths, according to the health ministry. Tokyo reported 97 new cases on Thursday with officials looking for more beds in the capital as totals rise.

Kenyan runner Kipsang breaks curfew, arrested

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was among 20 people arrested in Kenya for locking themselves in a bar and drinking alcohol in breach of a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist was among those detained at a police station in Iten, one of Kenya’s famous high-altitude towns where distance runners train. They were in breach of a 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. The group included a local politician.

Kipsang, who is also a police officer, was provisionally suspended this year from track and field and charged with doping offences that include tampering with doping samples. He has also won the New York, London and Berlin marathons.

Twelve athletes were arrested in Iten earlier this week for breaching Kenyan government regulations on social gatherings during the COVID-19 crisis. The runners were arrested for training in a group, which has been banned in Kenya. Training camps have been shut down and athletes must train alone.

Triathlon’s world body extends suspension of all events to June 30

World Triathlon has extended the suspension of all its events, including the World Triathlon Series, to June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the body’s executive board said on Friday.

All activities had been previously suspended until April 30 due to the flu-like virus which has killed more than 53,000 people according to a Reuters tally.

Events affected include the World Triathlon Series in Yokohama that was scheduled to be held next month, three African cups, three American events, four Asian cups, eight events in Europe and one in Oceania.

“The suspension of all activities doesn’t mean that we stop working,” World Triathlon president Marisol Casado said in a statement.

“We’re meeting with athletes, coaches, national federations, continental confederations, the IOC, the IPC, the organizers and our committees involved in these activities to work on alternative dates and possibilities.”