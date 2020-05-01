Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Friday | CBC Sports

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Lyon to claim damages after season cut short due to COVID-19

Swiss hockey federation won’t seek to host 2021 men’s world championship

Serie A clubs want to finish playing season

European Masters in Switzerland cancelled

Hungarian F1 Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Badminton world championships rescheduled to avoid clash with Olympics

Elite pole vault trio competing in unique competition amid pandemic

Lyon to claim damages after Ligue 1 season ended

Olympique Lyonnais will seek millions of euros in damages as they face being deprived of European competition for the first time in a quarter of a century following the decision to end the Ligue 1 season, club president Jean-Michel Aulas said.

The French League (LFP) said on Thursday it was ending the 2019-20 campaign amid the COVID-19 crisis, resulting in Lyon finishing seventh, outside of the positions that would offer a place in European competition for next season.

With some teams having played 27 matches and others 28, the LFP drew up the final standings according to a performance index – number of points per game weighed by head-to-head record.

“It’s a big loss of opportunity that has a financial value that amounts to dozens of million euros, which will be claimed in damages,” Aulas, whose club won the Ligue 1 title from 2002-08 and reached the Champions League’s last four in 2010, told local newspaper Le Progres.

Aulas argued the season could have been finished in the form of playoffs behind closed doors in August and that the ranking method was disputable.

“We see that these standings are illogical. I don’t want to single out a club more than another but Nice played at home more than us and faced Paris St Germain [PSG] only once while we played them twice,” he explained.

Lyon were seventh after 28 games on 40 points, 10 behind third-placed Stade Rennais, who occupy the last European Champions League qualifying spot.

PSG were awarded the title with second-placed Olympique de Marseille securing direct access to the Champions League group phase.

“Over the last 10 years, OL [Olympique Lyonnais] caught up at least three times with the second-placed team while lagging more than 10 points behind,” said Aulas.

Lyon, who have featured in a European competition every season since 1995-96, are still in this year’s Champions League.

They beat Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie and could still play in the competition next season if they win it this year, should it be completed.

They could qualify for the Europa League though if they win the League Cup. They are set to face PSG in the final but it has yet to be rescheduled, with the LFP on Thursday saying it could be staged behind closed doors in early August.

UEFA, however, is asking that countries submit their participants for next season’s European competitions by May 25.

Amiens, who were relegated along with Toulouse, said they would study the reasons behind the decision before planning any legal challenge.

Switzerland won’t host men’s hockey world championship

The Swiss hockey federation says it won’t seek to host the 2021 men’s world championship after losing this year’s event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 championship had been due to start next week in Zurich and Lausanne. It was cancelled in March.

Swiss officials say they had talks with the International Ice Hockey Federation and 2021 worlds co-hosts Belarus and Latvia about Switzerland taking its turn next year.

That has now been ruled out.

The Swiss federation says the financial risks were too great and there is no guarantee the coronavirus outbreak will allow the next championship in May 2021.

Switzerland hopes to host again in the coming years but the IIHF has already allocated world championships through 2025.

Serie A clubs want to finish playing season

The 20 clubs in Serie A are in agreement that they want to finish the season if they can do so in accordance with government guidelines and by respecting health regulations and protocols.

The Italian clubs met by video conference and all supported a statement issued a day earlier by league president Paolo Dal Pino.

Dal Pino said it was “only natural that the Serie A league wants to play soccer. It would be against our nature to say the contrary.”

European Masters tournament cancelled

The European Masters golf tournament scheduled for August in Switzerland has been cancelled.

Organizers say the decision came after the Swiss government extended a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.

The tournament in the Swiss Alps was scheduled for Aug. 27-30.

Organizers say the course at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club will open to the public on May 11 as part of the easing of social restrictions.

Spectators ruled out for Hungarian F1 Grand Prix in August

Hungarian Grand Prix organizers say spectators won’t be allowed at this year’s Formula One race if it goes ahead.

The race is planned for Aug. 2 but Formula One officials are rewriting the 2020 schedule after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations and postponements.

Hungarian race officials announced their plan after the government banned large gatherings through Aug. 15.

F1 chairman Chase Carey says the season could start July 5 with the Austrian GP. He hopes 15-18 races can take place beginning in Europe before moving to Eurasia, Asia and the Americas.

2021 Badminton world championships rescheduled

The 2021 badminton world championships will now start in November to avoid clashing with the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The Badminton World Federation says the event will remain in Huelva, Spain, and be held Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

BWF president Poul-Erik Høyer Larsen says the two main events can now go ahead “with equal fairness for everyone.”

Pole vault trio set for unique garden challenge

Three of pole vault’s biggest names will compete in a unique competition this weekend, but they will not be breaking any lockdowns as they do battle from their gardens.

World record holder Armand Duplantis, twice world champion Sam Kendricks and 2012 Olympic gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie will attempt to vault 5m as many times as they can in 30 minutes in a format they devised together.

They will be connected via a live video link with the May 3 Ultimate Garden Clash – Pole Vault Edition streamed to fans on the social media channels of governing body, World Athletics.

International sport has been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 232,000 globally and athletes the world over have found unorthodox ways to keep themselves in peak condition during the lockdown.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to compete … especially against Sam and Renaud,” Sweden’s Duplantis, who will compete from his training base in Louisiana, told the World Athletics website

American Kendricks will be in action in his garden in Mississippi while France’s Lavillenie will vault from home in Clermont-Ferrand.

“Since it’s unknown what other competitions we’ll all have together, we definitely are going to enjoy this and have a good time with it. Winning this is crucial because I don’t like losing to them very much,” Duplantis added.

Lavillenie said the event was a good opportunity to test the new competition format.

Kendricks added: “I think the challenge is we don’t know what it will take to win, so it will be hard to gauge our effort.