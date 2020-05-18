Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Monday | CBC Sports

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Canadian Triple Crown season to begin in September

The $1-million Queen’s Plate will remain North America’s longest, continuously run stakes race.

According to a source, Woodbine Entertainment will stage the opening leg of Canada’s Triple Crown on Sept. 12 at Woodbine Racetrack.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity because Woodbine Entertainment has yet to formally announce a date for the race. But the source added that an announcement on the Plate, which began in 1860, is expected to be made later Monday.

The 1 1/4-mile Queen’s Plate, which is run on Woodbine’s Tapeta course, is for three-year-olds foaled in Canada. It was originally scheduled to be run June 27 at Woodbine Racetrack but the race was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the 1 1/4-mile Queen’s Plate starting later than normal, so too will be the two remaining legs of Canada’s Triple Crown.

Premier League to begin 1st phase of ‘Project Restart’

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow “small group” sessions to begin, the first step on the road to a return to competitive action.

The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing.

It is the first move in the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans to restart play in the league, which has not held a game since March 9 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Government last week opened the door for the return of elite sport, but several hurdles remain before the Premier League can resume behind closed doors with the aim of completing the remaining 92 matches of the season.

Project Restart was originally looking at a June 12 resumption date but should the clubs agree and, if there is no rise in infections in the country, a return date of June 19 or June 26 appears the most likely.

World TeamTennis sticking to July start

World TeamTennis CEO Carlos Silva says the league is “still on track for July 12” to open its three-week season and is hoping to select a site this week.

Silva said in a telephone interview Monday with the AP that four cities are “in the mix.” He mentioned Texas and Florida as possible host states.

The International Tennis Federation and the ATP and WTA tours said Friday they were extending their suspensions of play into late July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But World TeamTennis is not sanctioned by those three groups and doesn’t need to follow their guidelines.

The WTT already had announced that it would be picking one city to host all nine of its teams for the 2020 season, instead of playing matches around the United States, as it usually does.

German soccer issues reminder on celebrations

Bundesliga soccer players will be reminded not to celebrate goals together after Hertha Berlin’s team shared hugs and high fives over the weekend.

Most teams have stuck to restrained arm bumps when they score but Hertha’s more exuberant celebrations in the 3-0 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday prompted criticism they were undermining the league’s social distancing guidelines.

Bundesliga International CEO Robert Klein says clubs “are speaking with [players] day in, day out to tell them and remind them of what needs to be done to ensure that we can earn the right to go to a second match day and a third match day and then to finish the season.”

Klein says overall the guidelines were “well respected” as the top two divisions in German soccer returned to action amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Players can’t be fined or banned for celebrating together.

New York Gov. encourages teams to reopen without fans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that he has asked professional sports teams in the state to prepare to reopen their respective seasons without fans.

Cuomo, however, insisted he’d want the sports to be televised.

“New York state will help those major sport franchises to do just that,” he said during his daily news conference at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo. “Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we’re a ready, willing and able partner.”

New York City had been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic for months, with more than 15,000 people having died from the virus, per NYC.gov. The state, however, has seen a steady decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

“Personal disclosure I want to watch the Buffalo Bills, but I’m still objective. I’m acting as governor. There’s no personal agenda here,” Cuomo said. “This is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest in the state of New York.”