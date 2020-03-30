Coronavirus: Here’s what’s happening in the sports world on Monday | CBC Sports

The latest on how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting sports around the globe:

Tokyo Olympics to begin July 23, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s Games.

Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the Games were due to start this year.

“The schedule for the Games is key to preparing for the Games,” Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said. “This will only accelerate our progress.”

Last week, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the nearly exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.

Opening of CFL camps suspended indefinitely

The CFL postponed the start of training camps Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ongoing global pandemic and the resulting directives issued by various governments make it unsafe to proceed with plans to gather our athletes and coaches together as scheduled,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement.

There was no suggestion regarding when camps might open. Some rookie camps had been scheduled to open as early as May 11 with training camps starting May 17.

The postponing of training camps increases the likelihood the league will be forced to do the same with the start of its 2020 regular season.

The CFL campaign is scheduled to begin June 11.

F1 team helps develop breathing aid for virus patients

Formula One team Mercedes has helped to develop a breathing aid that could keep coronavirus patients out of intensive care and ease some pressure on Britain’s strained health service.

Mercedes worked with engineers at the University College London and clinicians at University College London Hospital to adapt and improve a device that bridges the gap between an oxygen mask and the need for full ventilation.

The device, known as continuous positive airway pressure, has been used extensively in hospitals in Italy and China to deliver oxygen to the lungs of coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

UCL said the adapted devices have been recommended for use in Britain and that 100 of them are being sent to its hospital for clinical trials. There is the potential for quick roll-out by Mercedes to hospitals across the country.

The F1 season has yet to start, with the first eight races of the schedule having been postponed or cancelled. It means there will be no racing until the middle of June at the earliest.

Wimbledon reportedly will be cancelled this week

Wimbledon organizers will announce the cancellation of the grass-court Grand Slam this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, German Tennis Federation vice-president Dirk Hordorff has told Sky Sports.

All England Lawn Tennis Club officials earlier said the June 29-July 12 event would not be played behind closed doors and postponement was not without significant risk and difficulty.

“It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable.” Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics opened up a two-week window in the tennis calendar in July/August but it is less likely that it will be feasible for Wimbledon, which has only two covered courts and cannot be held past late summer.

French Open organizers stunned the tennis world by unilaterally postponing the clay-court Grand Slam at Roland Garros from May until late September because of the pandemic.

Masked South Korean ball players air practice game online

The twanging sound of bat hitting ball pierced the eerie silence of an empty baseball stadium as a Lotte Giants player wearing a white surgical mask doubled to right field during an in-house practice game on Monday.

The game was aired live online by the club after the Korea Baseball Organization postponed the start of the season from March 28 to April 20 and cancelled all pre-season games amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The 10 clubs in the league are not allowed to hold practice games against each other at least until the government’s intensive social distancing campaign ends April 6.

But they can play intra-team games without audiences and broadcast them live to fans enduring an unprecedentedly lengthy off season. Many of the Giants players were wearing masks even as they sprinted for a base after a hit.

South Korea has suffered Asia’s biggest coronavirus pandemic outside China, though it has largely managed to bring growth in new infections under control after a big early surge.